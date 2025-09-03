National Advertising Division Recommends DISH Modify or Discontinue “$30 a Month” Savings Claims

New York, NY, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by competitor DIRECTV, LLC, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that DISH Network L.L.C. discontinue or modify certain claims regarding customers’ savings when switching to DISH from DIRECTV.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited challenge process designed for single-issue advertising cases brought to the National Advertising Division (NAD). DISH and DIRECTV each offer live television streaming with various channel packages.

At issue for NAD were certain TV commercial, website, and social media claims regarding customers’ savings when switching to DISH from DIRECTV, including “Upgrade to DISH and save $30 a month,” “Save up to $30/mo. compared to DIRECTV,” “Save up to 30 bucks,” “I want to save 30 dollars a month on TV like DISH customers,” and “Get DISH and save $30/mo./$350/yr. vs DIRECTV.”

NAD examined whether the advertising communicated broad-line claims and found that it reasonably conveyed a message about DIRECTV’s entire line of offerings. The ads referenced the general brands of DIRECTV and DISH, with no audible mention of specific service tiers, and the main claims, including “Save up to $30/mo. Get 3 months free,” appeared in large font without limitation.

The disclosure that the intended price comparison was between DISH’s AT200 plan and DIRECTV’s ULTIMATE plan appeared only in small print, which NAD determined was not sufficient. NAD also found that the advertising did not disclose material differences between the plans, because DIRECTV includes regional sports networks and DISH does not. Certain savings claims characterized DISH as an “upgrade,” conveying a broad message of greater value that DISH did not substantiate.

Therefore, NAD recommended that DISH either discontinue the challenged claims, or modify them without characterizing the DISH plan as an “upgrade.” If modified, NAD recommended that DISH clearly disclose:

The specific plans being compared.

Differences in channels offered in the compared packages.

In its advertiser statement, DISH stated that although they disagree with NAD’s conclusion, they “will comply and modify its advertising.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive.

