Master Wings Publishing Announces the Release of No Small Thing: A Novel of the American Revolution

Chicago, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Master Wings Publishing proudly announces the release of its newest historical fiction title, No Small Thing, a powerful and emotionally charged novel by New York Times bestselling author Harold Coyle. Coyle is acclaimed for his accurate portrayal of historical events. This captivating story is set during the American Revolution and captures the dramatic and deeply personal stories of individuals in a nation on the brink of independence. From the slopes of Breeds Hill to a desperate gamble across the frozen Delaware River on Christmas Day, 1776, Coyle vividly brings the era to life through the eyes of soldiers, innkeepers, spies, and loyalists swept up in the chaos of rebellion.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of upheaval, No Small Thing brings readers into the lives of a diverse cast of characters navigating war and the forging of identity. Fifteen-year-old Anthony Carter dreams of glory but quickly confronts its brutal cost. Edward Shields breaks away from his Loyalist roots to follow a different path. In British-occupied New York, Lady Katherine Trent risks everything for a vision of freedom that challenges both convention and country. French officer Anton de Chevalier arrives to observe the colonial struggle but finds himself drawn into a cause that will reshape his destiny. Coyle’s novel captures from all angles the urgency, heartbreak, and heroism that defined a revolution. This is not just history: it is a deeply human story of sacrifice, conviction, and transformation.

“History is often told through great leaders, but in No Small Thing, I wanted to focus on the men and women whose names never made it into textbooks, people whose courage and resilience shaped the revolution,” said Harold Coyle. “My goal was to make the past feel real and close the gap between then and now. Historical fiction lets us step into the lives of those who lived through extraordinary times and see the world through their eyes. That is where empathy begins and history truly comes alive.”

"No Small Thing is a remarkable novel with a unique perspective on the American Revolution,” said Sonya Sindberg, Master Wings Publishing’s Associate Publisher. “We are proud to share such unforgettable characters and powerful storytelling with readers everywhere."



Also available from Master Wings Publishing is Coyle’s prequel, A Savage War of Empire: A Novel of the French & Indian War, an all-new edition of his 1997 title Savage Wilderness.

About the Author

Harold Coyle is a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, Class of ’74, the Armor Officers Basic Course at Fort Knox, KY, the Infantry Officer’s Advance Course at Fort Benning, GA, and the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, KS. Coyle served in Germany from January 1975 to December 1979 with 3rd Battalion, 68th Armor, and continued to be dedicated to military service in the years following. Coyle has penned over a dozen award-winning speculative military fiction titles, including New York Times bestseller Team Yankee, and currently lives in Leavenworth, Kansas.

About Master Wings Publishing

Master Wings Publishing, a TAWANI Enterprises brand, dedicates itself to the creation and promotion of exceptional books that inspire, educate, and last. With a focus on empowerment and a careful attention to detail, all Master Wings titles not only illustrate the importance of lessons like resilience but also entertain and add to the historical record. With Master Wings, readers consistently embark on engaging journeys filled with critical advice and new perspectives. For more information, visit www.masterwingspublishing.com.

