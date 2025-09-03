Securities Fraud Investigation Into Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) Continues – Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (“Barnes & Noble” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BNED) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC. (BNED), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On July 18, 2025, Barnes & Noble disclosed that “[c]ertain information regarding the recording of cost of digital sales was brought to the attention of management” and that, as a result, “management believes that the Company may have a potential overstatement of up to $23.0 million in the aggregate to its accounts receivable balance as of its May 3, 2025 fiscal year-end.”

On this news, Barnes & Noble’s stock price fell $2.36, or 21%, to close at $8.87 per share on July 21, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 29, 2025, Barnes & Noble disclosed, as the result of its internal investigation, it had determined its previously-issued financial statements for the fiscal year ended April 27, 2024 through the quarter ended January 25, 2025, should no longer be relied upon. The Company further disclosed preliminary results of the financial impact of its expected restatement, as well as two causes, including “the actions of a payment processing employee,” and the identification of certain sales “that did not meet the criteria for revenue recognition.”

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Barnes & Noble securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: info@frankcruzlaw.com

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com