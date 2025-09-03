TowerCares Foundation Awards $200,000 in College Scholarships to Support Future STEM Leaders

Laurel, Maryland, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent high school graduate Sarah Voigt will enter her freshman year at Villanova University this fall with an extra $5,000 towards her education, thanks to the TowerCares Foundation.

Voigt plans to major in Medicine and pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. “I’m incredibly honored and grateful for the support the TowerCares scholarship award provides as I work toward my goal of becoming a physician,” she says. “This scholarship not only lightens the financial burden of my education, but also affirms my commitment to making a meaningful impact through medicine. I’m especially inspired by TowerCares’ mission to support students who strive to bring about the change our world needs. With this encouragement, I feel even more motivated to pursue a future where I can contribute to a brighter future for all.”

Voigt is one of 40 college students who each received a $5,000 scholarship from the TowerCares Foundation for the 2025-26 school year. Since 2018, TowerCares has awarded over $700,000 in college scholarships through their annual Scholarship Program.

The scholarship program, which kicks off each year in April and ends mid-May, is open to all current high school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores, and juniors who are enrolled or plan to enroll in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) or Foreign Language Linguistics majors. Winners are selected by an independent judging organization based upon academic performance, leadership, participation in school/community activities, work experience, and career/educational goals and objectives.

Additional consideration is given to children/dependents of active-duty military and Veterans from all branches of the Armed Forces, including Reserve and Guard units, and Department of Defense (DoD) civilian employees.

More than half of this year’s winners have an affiliation with the DoD or the U.S. Military, many of whom have one or both parents who are active duty or Veterans who have served our country.

“We are honored once again to invest in the next generation of our nation’s STEM leaders,” says TowerCares Foundation President Rick Stafford. “The annual scholarship program helps relieve some of the cost of higher education for these students and their families, many of whom have served our country in the military and defense communities. The scholarship provides an opportunity for students who want to make a lasting positive impact in our local communities, across our nation, and around the world, and TowerCares is proud to support these impressive young men and women on their academic journey.”

Scholarship winner Britton Hafler, whose mother serves in the U.S. Air Force and works for the DoD, says the award will help fulfill a lifelong dream. Hafler is entering his sophomore year at Coastal Carolina University and pursuing a degree in Marine Biology.

“This scholarship isn’t just financial support to me,” he says. “It’s a chance for me to turn a passion for the ocean into a purpose that can change the world.”

For a full list of the 2025-2026 TowerCares Foundation College Scholarship Program winners, please visit towercaresfoundation.org/scholarship-program.