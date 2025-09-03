374Water to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

Lake Street 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference, H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, and Gabelli Funds’ 3rd PFAS Symposium

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water”) (the “Company”), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology and services for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced that management will attend the Lake Street 9th annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference, the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, and the Gabelli Funds’ 3rd PFAS Symposium in September 2025.

374Water President and CEO Chris Gannon and CFO Russell Kline will attend the Lake Street 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference on September 11, and the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference which is taking place September 8-9. CFO Russell Kline will host a presentation at Gabelli Funds’ 3rd PFAS Symposium being held September 17, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 8-9, 2025

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City

Format: In-person one-on-one Meetings, In-person Presentation

Attendees: President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Gannon, Chief Financial Officer Russell Kline

Presentation: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time Tuesday, September 9, 2025, Stanford - 4th Floor

Conference Website: Click here

Lake Street 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Location: The Yale Club, New York, NY

Format: In-person one-on-one Meetings

Attendees: President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Gannon, Chief Financial Officer Russell Kline

Conference Website: Click here

Gabelli Funds’ 3rd PFAS Symposium

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Location: The Harvard Club, New York, NY

Format: In-person one-on-one Meetings, In-person Presentation

Attendees: Chief Financial Officer Russell Kline

Presentation: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Webcast Registration: Click here

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the Lake Street 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference, H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, Gabelli Funds’ 3rd PFAS Symposium, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with 374Water management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SCWO@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to the regulatory environment, demand for our solutions, our ability to destroy PFAS, and our future prospects and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

SCWO@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us