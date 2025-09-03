Terra Millennium Corporation Announces Corporate Name Change to JT Thorpe Group, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Millennium Corporation, a leading provider of industrial services and refractory solutions, is proud to announce that it will change its corporate name to JT Thorpe Group, Inc., effective September 1, 2025. This transition unites our companies under the strength of the JT THORPE brand, building on more than 120 years of legacy, quality, safety, workmanship, and knowledge.

“This change reinforces our commitment to the strong reputation and legacy built under the JT Thorpe name,” said Kevin Howard, Chief Executive Officer. “For decades, JT Thorpe has been synonymous with quality, safety, and innovation in our industry. Adopting this name at the corporate level reflects the strength of that brand and our dedication to continuing its legacy. This rebranding unifies our people, companies, and services under one strong identity while preserving the trusted operating companies our customers know and rely on,”

The company’s ownership structure, leadership team and operating companies will remain unchanged. Customers, partners, and employees will see no disruption in operations, and all existing agreements and contracts will continue under the new corporate name.

About JT Thorpe Group, Inc.

JT Thorpe Group, Inc. (formerly Terra Millennium Corporation) is a leading industrial services provider specializing in refractory construction, mechanical services, scaffolding, insulation, fireproofing and related maintenance solutions for heavy industrial markets. With a heritage dating back over a century, the company serves customers across North America with a focus on safety, quality, and operational excellence.