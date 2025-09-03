VAST Data Climbs the 2025 Forbes Cloud 100

Remote-First-Company | NEW YORK CITY, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the AI Operating System company, has been named to the prestigious 2025 Forbes Cloud 100 – the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners .

Securing the #24 spot on the 2025 Forbes Cloud 100 highlights VAST’s momentum and leadership within the AI and cloud ecosystem. The evaluation considered several core metrics, including:

VAST has proven its long-term, independent growth with a high-margin business model - remaining cash flow positive for 4+ years, and recently experiencing 5x YoY sales growth in FY25, on top of a 2023 valuation of $9.1 billion .

for 4+ years, and recently experiencing in FY25, on top of a 2023 valuation of . Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP) introduced the Rule of X in January 2024. VAST’s current Rule of X is 551% – astoundingly, a near 3.5x increase from the company’s 162% Rule of X in 2024.

in January 2024. VAST’s current – astoundingly, a near 3.5x increase from the company’s 162% Rule of X in 2024. In the last year, VAST has achieved a verified Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 84 - the highest in the industry. This world-class achievement serves as a testament to the deep satisfaction and loyalty of VAST’s customers.

- the highest in the industry. This world-class achievement serves as a testament to the deep satisfaction and loyalty of VAST’s customers. The VAST AI OS is the first platform built from the ground up to manage the complete AI lifecycle, consolidating storage, database, and compute runtime into one unified foundation. With a global namespace that spans private, public, and emerging neoclouds, VAST enables enterprises to harness all of their data seamlessly while providing the core infrastructure for those next-generation AI cloud service providers worldwide. By standardizing on VAST as their AI operating system, these providers are accelerating and democratizing AI deployments, from GenAI model training to inference and agentic workflows.

Earlier this year, Forbes also recognized VAST on the 2025 Forbes AI 50 List , which honors the top privately-held companies developing the most promising business use cases of artificial intelligence.

“We’re honored to once again be recognized on the Forbes Cloud 100, highlighting VAST’s leadership at the intersection of cloud and AI,” said Renen Hallak, Founder and CEO of VAST Data. “This distinction validates VAST’s mission to build the AI Operating System that powers the next generation of intelligent systems. As organizations embrace agentic AI at scale, VAST provides the foundation to turn massive data sets and accelerated computing resources across global hybrid multi-cloud environments into real breakthroughs that transform industries. This acknowledgment reflects not just what we’ve built so far, but also the massive opportunity ahead as AI reshapes every part of our economy and society.”

For the tenth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“For the last decade, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the most innovative private cloud companies in the world, and this year’s standouts are among the most impressive we’ve ever seen,” said Richard Nieva, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. “Our honorees highlight the massive sea change that AI has brought to the enterprise, with sky-high growth and valuations.”

“As we mark the 10th year of the Cloud 100 with our 2025 rankings, we celebrate a highly competitive cohort of companies that, for the first time, collectively exceed $1 trillion in value,” said Elliott Robinson, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The cloud is in a period of rapid, AI-driven transformation, with this year’s cohort demonstrating how AI is fundamentally reshaping how the best cloud companies grow, scale, and compete.”

About VAST Data

VAST Data is the AI Operating System company – powering the next generation of intelligent systems with a unified software infrastructure stack that was purpose-built to unlock the full potential of AI. The VAST AI OS consolidates foundational data and compute services and agentic execution into one scalable platform, enabling organizations to deploy and facilitate communication between AI agents, reason over real-time data, and automate complex workflows at global scale. Built on VAST’s breakthrough DASE architecture – the world’s first true parallel distributed system architecture that eliminates tradeoffs between performance, scale, simplicity, and resilience – VAST has transformed its modern infrastructure into a global fabric for reasoning AI. Learn more at vastdata.com and follow VAST Data on LinkedIn , YouTube and X .

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 150 IPOs and 300 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their earliest days through every stage of growth. Bessemer’s global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, Toast and ServiceTitan, and has $19 billion of assets under management. Bessemer has investment teams located in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, New York, Boston, London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer’s storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos ) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio ).

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 43 licensed local editions in 69 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.