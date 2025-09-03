Liberty Military Housing Announces Partnership to Support National Military Family Association’s Operation Purple® Camp

Huntington Beach, CA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) operates with the belief that every military mission begins at home and military families play a vital role in the strength of defense communities. Guided by this commitment, Liberty is proud to announce that it has partnered with the National Military Family Association’s Operation Purple Camp, a free, sleepaway summer camp exclusively for military-connected children.

Through Operation Purple Camp, hundreds of military kids have the opportunity to participate in a weeklong program that combines fun, outdoor adventures with intentional skill-building in teamwork, problem-solving, resilience, and pride in service. The camp’s curriculum was created through a rigorous research process and helps campers increase their understanding of the natural world while also developing important life skills and fostering connections among peers who share similar military life experiences. Operation Purple Camp also provides children and their families with access to various resources, including support from mental health professionals, that improve campers’ well-being during camp and create a framework for ongoing support after their camp experience concludes.

“As a leading military housing provider in the United States, Liberty is deeply committed to creating avenues for every member of the military family to grow and thrive,” says Gail Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Liberty Military Housing. “Military children face unique challenges, such as frequent relocations and parental absence due to deployment, which in turn can have a profound impact on their mental health. Liberty’s investment in Operation Purple Camp will give kids the freedom to simply be kids, providing a safe space for them to have fun and nurture skills that will benefit them through their entire lives.”

Operation Purple Camp has served over 70,000 military kids since 2004. To learn more about Operation Purple Camp, click here.

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multi-family industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families receive exemplary service in a quality home environment fitting of their sacrifice. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.

About the National Military Family Association (NMFA)

The National Military Family Association (NMFA) is the leading nonprofit dedicated to serving all military families. Since 1969, NMFA has worked with families to identify and solve the unique challenges of military life through advocacy and programs. NMFA provides scholarships for military spouses, camps for military kids, and programs for military teens. The Association’s research creates a better understanding of the experience of today’s military families. NMFA serves the families of the currently serving, veteran, retired, wounded, or fallen members of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and Commissioned Corps of the USPHS and NOAA.