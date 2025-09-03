XLM News: Introducing StellarPad AI, Stellar Blockchain's First-Ever Non-Custodial AI Launchpad





HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stellar Lumens (XLM) community is about to experience a groundbreaking shift as the highly-anticipated StellarPad AI introduces itself to the crypto community. Defined as "The First Non-Custodial Launchpad on Stellar," StellarPad AI is not just another project, it is the future of decentralized fundraising and vetted project incubation on the Stellar blockchain.

The Stellar blockchain has taken a major leap forward with the introduction of StellarPad AI — the first non-custodial, AI-powered launchpad built exclusively for the XLM ecosystem. StellarPad AI is designed to help builders, investors, and communities launch and scale blockchain projects securely, transparently, and intelligently.

What Is StellarPad AI?

StellarPad AI is a decentralized launch platform that empowers developers to raise funds, launch tokens, and grow their communities without handing over control to third parties. Through artificial intelligence, StellarPad evaluates and ranks projects based on factors such as innovation, team transparency, roadmap strength, and market potential — filtering out low-quality or malicious launches.

Its non-custodial nature means users interact directly with smart contracts. No middlemen, no locked wallets — just full control and verifiable on-chain execution.

Mission and Vision

Mission: To support and simplify the launch of high-impact projects on Stellar through decentralized infrastructure and intelligent automation.

Vision: To become the trust engine for Stellar’s growing ecosystem — where quality projects are born, vetted, and accelerated through fair access and smart tools.

Key Use Cases

For Developers: Launch tokens securely and permissionlessly using StellarPad’s AI-guided onboarding and audit systems.

Launch tokens securely and permissionlessly using StellarPad’s AI-guided onboarding and audit systems. For Investors: Access AI-scored project launches with transparency and real-time risk indicators.

Access AI-scored project launches with transparency and real-time risk indicators. For Communities: Join early-stage ecosystems with governance participation, decentralized funding tools, and safety mechanisms built into every launch.



Why Join the StellarPad Ecosystem?

StellarPad AI isn’t just another launchpad — it’s a trust-first, intelligence-driven platform that brings professionalism and protection to token launches on Stellar. With fast transaction speeds, minimal fees, and an ecosystem built on AI precision, StellarPad is set to become the foundation of the next wave of Stellar-based innovation.

