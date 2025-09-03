Shareholders who lost money in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is notifying investors about a federal securities class action lawsuit against LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) (“LifeMD” or the “Company”).

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Class Period: May 7, 2025 – August 5, 2025

May 7, 2025 – August 5, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2025

October 27, 2025 Court: United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York



Allegations

The complaint alleges that LifeMD and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that:

1. LifeMD materially overstated its competitive position.

2. The Company was reckless in raising 2025 guidance, failing to account for:

Rising customer acquisition costs in its RexMD segment , and

, and Costs related to acquiring customers for obesity drugs such as Wegovy and Zepbound.

3. As a result, statements about LifeMD’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Corrective Disclosure

