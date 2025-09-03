Indonesia Energy to Present at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 9, 2025

President Frank Ingriselli Will Present on IEC’s Development, Drilling and Exploration Activities and Plans

JAKARTA, INDONESIA AND DANVILLE, CA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indonesia Energy Corporation (NYSE American: INDO) ("IEC"), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced its President, Frank Ingriselli, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 12:00PM EST. The in-person venue for the event is the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

At the conference, Mr. Ingriselli will provide an update on IEC’s drilling program for its Kruh Block, an update on IEC’s planned development operations for its Citarum Block (which has prospective oil-equivalent resources of over one billion barrels) and an update on IEC’s recently announced efforts to expand its exploration activities beyond Indonesia to Brazil.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Place: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY

The presentation will also be available for replay 5 days after the presentation at IEC’s website: https://ir.indo-energy.com

Mr. Frank Ingriselli, IEC's President, commented "We look forward to returning to the H.C. Wainwright Conference so that we can discuss our future operational and development plans for both the Kruh Block and the Citarum Block and also discus our recent memorandum of understanding with Aguila Energia e Participações Ltd. to explore energy opportunities in Brazil. We believe we have world class assets in Indonesia that should contribute to our strategic plan to maximize returns on our investments and grow shareholder value.”

About Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American: INDO) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in Indonesia. IEC’s principal assets are its Kruh Block (63,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Sumatra in Indonesia and its Citarum Block (195,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Java in Indonesia. IEC is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia and has a representative office in Danville, California. For more information on IEC, please visit www.indo-energy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, the conference presentation described herein, and related statements of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (“IEC”) and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Acts”). In particular, the words “explore,” “could,” "estimates," “seek,” "believes," "hopes," “understand,” "expects," "intends," “on-track”, "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made during the presentation at the H. C. Wainwright conference and in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, without limitation those related to IEC’s development, drilling and exploration plans. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the IEC's control, that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed on April 29, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are of such documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and IEC’s website at https://ir.indo-energy.com/sec-filings/. IEC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

