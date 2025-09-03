MOG Digitech Holdings Limited (1942.HK) Makes Strategic Investment in ALT5, Partners with WLFI to Advance Stablecoin and DeFi Ecosystem

Hong Kong, China, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 25, MOG Digitech Holdings Limited (1942.HK)(“MOG Digitech”) announced a strategic investment of USD 500,000 in ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (“ALT5”), indirectly through the subscription of membership interest in a fund (the “Fund”). The Fund, along with a selected number of the world’s largest institutional investors and prominent crypto venture capital firms, participated in ALT5’s recent offering, with World Liberty Financial, Inc (“WFLI”) acted as the lead investor. This collaboration not only deepens MOG Digitech's strategic positioning in the Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi) sectors, but also has a chance to enhance the integration of digital payments and trading ecosystems through WLFI’s innovative stablecoin, USD1—providing fresh momentum for future business expansion.





MOG Digitech, an insurtech provider offering innovative digital currency-based solutions for the insurance industry, led a funding round in July for Asia's leading stablecoin payment platform "KUN". In August, the company made history by processing Asia's first insurance commission payment using stablecoins. As a company committed to innovation in digital financial technology, MOG Digitech has focused this investment on ALT5’s advanced digital asset infrastructure, demonstrating its forward-looking insight into next-generation fintech foundations. ALT5 is a fintech company dedicated to advancing the tokenization, trading, clearing, payment, and custody of digital assets through blockchain technology. Its two core platforms—ALT5 Pay and ALT5 Prime—have processed over USD 5 million in crypto transactions globally, providing merchants and users with compliant and efficient blockchain-based financial solutions.

ALT5 Pay, an award-winning cryptocurrency payment gateway, offers merchants worldwide a seamless solution for accepting crypto payments. It supports rapid integration via API or plugins and allows merchants to enable automatic fiat conversion, bridging the gap between traditional commerce and the crypto economy. ALT5 Prime, on the other hand, is an institutional-grade electronic over-the-counter (OTC) trading platform that provides secure and efficient digital asset trading services. Through the ALT5 Pro mobile app and financial data APIs, it delivers multi-platform access and an enhanced user experience.

Notably, the lead investor in this round, WLFI, is not only a DeFi protocol platform inspired by the vision of Donald J. Trump, but also a strong advocate for lowering barriers to decentralized finance through transparent and secure financial solutions. WLFI is the issuer of the high-profile stablecoin USD1, which has already been listed on several major exchanges—further strengthening the liquidity foundation of the ecosystem.

Market observers believe that MOG Digitech’s investment aligns with its long-term strategy of actively expanding into the Web3.0 and cryptocurrency ecosystem. By leveraging ALT5’s technological capabilities alongside WLFI’s ecosystem resources, the company is well-positioned to explore new, innovative applications in digital asset trading, payment and settlement, and blockchain-based solutions—injecting fresh momentum into its future business growth.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



