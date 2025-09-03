Hudbay Announces Board Appointment

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “Company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Tyler to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

“We are delighted that Laura will be joining Hudbay’s Board. Laura’s extensive experience in the mining industry, deep technical knowledge and operational leadership experience make her an excellent addition to our Board. I am confident that she will greatly contribute to the Board’s effectiveness as we oversee the next stage of Hudbay’s growth and development,” said David Smith, Hudbay’s Chair of the Board.

Ms. Tyler has over 30 years of extensive experience with world-class global mining companies, including a 20-year career at BHP in progressively more senior leadership roles and ultimately serving as Chief Technical Officer where she oversaw the integration of the technology function with exploration, innovation, value engineering and BHP’s Centres of Excellence. She recently served as the interim Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Adriatic Metals PLC before assuming the full time Chief Executive Officer role prior to the company’s sale to Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Her prior experience included various technical and operational roles at Newcrest Mining, Western Mining Corporation and Mount Isa Mines. Ms. Tyler has a Mining Engineering degree from the Camborne School of Mines and a Geology degree from the University of Wales.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay’s operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum. Hudbay’s growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: “We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities.” Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

