Asure Software Sets September 2025 Investor Conference Schedule

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during September 2025:

Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Format: In Person 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Location: Virtual

For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.

About Asure Software, Inc.

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com

Asure Software

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

617-335-5058

patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com