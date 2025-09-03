Asure Software Sets September 2025 Investor Conference Schedule

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during September 2025:
Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025
Format: In Person 1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Location: Virtual
About Asure Software, Inc.
Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com
