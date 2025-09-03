Premium Global Income Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PGIC; PGIC.PR.A) Premium Global Income Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions payable on September 29, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2025 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares PGIC $0.08000 Preferred Shares PGIC.PR.A $0.06250

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com .