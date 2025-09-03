Aligos Therapeutics Announces Six Preclinical Presentations at the 2025 International HBV Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced six presentations, including three oral presentations, at the 2025 International HBV Meeting, being held September 8 – 12, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.

The company and its collaborators’ commitment to advancing next-generation therapies for liver and viral diseases is reflected in these presentations, with topics spanning novel approaches, molecular strategies, insights into the mechanisms of action of ALG-000184, as well as a new strategy to potentially cure hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection utilizing a proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) approach.

“We are pleased to present six preclinical presentations at the International HBV Meeting, that showcase our continued innovation in liver and viral diseases. With the Phase 2 B-Supreme study progressing nicely, we are pleased to present, for the first time, the direct effects of ALG-000184 in reducing HBV cccDNA in a preclinical setting. These data help corroborate the clinical observations of HBV antigen reductions seen in patients with chronic HBV infection treated with ALG-000184 monotherapy to date and are a direct indication that ALG-000184 can invoke the secondary mechanism of CAM-Es,” stated Lawrence Blatt, PhD, MBA, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Aligos Therapeutics. “While we remain committed to the continued development of our best/first-in-class CAM-E ALG-000184 for chronic HBV infection, we are pleased to broaden our pipeline with the presentation of our discovery stage ASO program for the treatment of HDV. HDV coinfection with HBV leads to more rapid disease progression and our ASO uniquely targets the destruction of the viral genome, making this mechanism uniquely suited towards a potential HDV cure. Ongoing work will be aimed at selection of the HDV-targeted ASO clinical development candidate.”

Details on the presentations are as follows:

Paper #: 52

Type: Oral Presentation

Title: The CAM-E ALG-001075 potently reduces HBV cccDNA in preclinical experiments

Presenter: Yannick Debing, PhD

Date/Time: September 11, 2025 at 10:30am – 12:00pm CET

Session: Session X: Therapy II

Paper #: 53

Type: Oral Presentation

Title: Antisense oligonucleotide-based strategy to target hepatitis delta virus infections

Presenter: Julie Lucifora, PhD, CIRI, Centre International de Recherche en Infectiologie, Univ Lyon, Inserm, U1111, Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1, CNRS, UMR5308, ENS de Lyon

Date/Time: September 11, 2025 at 10:30am – 12:00pm CET

Session: Session X: Therapy II

Paper #: 2

Type: Oral Presentation

Title: A Syrian hamster model of persistent HDV infection

Presenter: Elias Broeckhoven, KU Leuven, Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Transplantation, Rega Institute; Virology, Antiviral Drug and Vaccine Research Group; Laboratory of Molecular Vaccinology & Vaccine Discovery (MVVD)

Date/Time: September 8, 2025 at 5:00pm – 6:30pm CET

Session: Molecular Virology I

Paper #: 283

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: Differential impact of CAM-E and CAM-A on hepatitis B core protein phosphorylation states in vitro

Presenter: Hannah Vanrusselt

Date/Time: September 10, 2025 at 11:00am – 12:00pm CET

Session: Poster Session II

Paper #: 285

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: Capsid assembly modulators bind and directly target HBeAg

Presenter: Jordi Verheyen

Date/Time: September 10, 2025 at 11:00am – 12:00pm CET

Session: Poster Session II

Paper #: 127

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: PML nuclear bodies store aggregated HBc and reduce CAM-induced apoptosis in HBc-expressing cells

Presenter: Vaclav Janovec, PhD, University of Strasbourg, Inserm, Institute for Translational Medicine and Liver Disease (ITM), UMR_S1110, Department of Genetics and Microbiology, Faculty of Science, Charles University, BIOCEV, Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Czech Academy of Sciences

Date/Time: September 8, 2025 at 5:00pm – 6:30pm CET

Session: Molecular Virology

The presentations can be found on the Posters & Presentations section of the Aligos website ( www.aligos.com ) after the live event.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit www.aligos.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation, statements regarding Aligos’ financial results and performance as well as research and development activities, including regulatory status and the timing of announcements and updates relating to our regulatory filings and clinical trials. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2025 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Investor Contact

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.

Jordyn Tarazi

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+1 (650) 910-0427

jtarazi@aligos.com

Media Contact

Inizio Evoke

Jake Robison

Vice President

Jake.Robison@inizioevoke.com