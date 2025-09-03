BCP Investment Corporation to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on September 5, 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCP Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BCIC) (“BCIC”) today announced that CEO, Ted Goldthorpe, along with members of BCIC’s leadership team and board of directors, will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Friday, September 5, 2025.

The ceremony will take place at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. The event will be broadcast live from 9:15am to 9:45am ET and can be viewed at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

Mr. Goldthorpe commented, “We are honored to celebrate our corporate rebranding following the completion of our merger with Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, which better reflects our affiliation with the broader BC Partners Credit Platform. This milestone represents an important step in BCIC’s evolution, creating a larger platform with enhanced scale and investment capabilities. With this stronger foundation, we are well-positioned to deliver compelling returns and long-term value for our shareholders. We are proud of what we have achieved as a team.”

About BCP Investment Corporation

BCP Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: BCIC) is a publicly traded, externally managed closed-end investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. BCIC’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. BCIC’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P.

BCIC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on BCIC’s website at www.bcpinvestmentcorporation.com.

Contacts:

BCP Investment Corporation

650 Madison Avenue, 3rd floor

New York, NY 10022

Brandon Satoren

Chief Financial Officer

Brandon.Satoren@bcpartners.com

(212) 891-2880

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lcati@theequitygroup.com

(212) 836-9611

Val Ferraro

vferraro@theequitygroup.com

(212) 836-9633