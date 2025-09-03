Rail Vision Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Requirement

Ra’anana, Israel, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN), an early commercialization stage technology company seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market, today announced that it has received a notification letter from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has been granted an additional 180-day compliance period, or until March 2, 2026 to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule.

Nasdaq’s determination is based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company’s written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period and if necessary, by effecting a reverse share split.

In a notification letter dated March 6, 2025, Nasdaq had first informed the Company that, based on the previous 30 consecutive business days, the Company’s ordinary shares no longer met the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement and in accordance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rules, the Company was provided 180 calendar days, or until September 2, 2025, to regain compliance. The Company did not regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement during the first 180-calendar-day compliance period and submitted a written request to the Nasdaq’s staff to afford it an additional 180-day compliance period to cure the deficiency, which it was granted in a notification letter dated September 3, 2025.

If at any time before March 2, 2026, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance with this Nasdaq rule and this matter will be closed. However, Nasdaq may, in its discretion, require the Company’s ordinary shares to maintain a bid price of at least $1.00 for a period in excess of ten consecutive business days, but generally no more than 20 consecutive business days, before determining that the Company has demonstrated an ability to maintain long-term compliance.

This current notification from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ordinary shares, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “RVSN.” The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares between now and March 2, 2026, and will consider available options to resolve the Company’s noncompliance with the minimum bid price requirement as may be necessary. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is an early commercialization stage technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The company has developed cutting edge, artificial intelligence based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality. For more information, please visit https://www.railvision.io/

