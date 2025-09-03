Resmed Launches Sleep Institute to Elevate Sleep Health as a Global Priority

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), the leading health technology company focused on sleep, breathing, and care delivered in the home, today announced the launch of Sleep Institute, a global clinical insights initiative dedicated to advancing the science and understanding of sleep health.

Sleep Institute partners with clinicians, researchers, policymakers, and health system leaders to deliver objective, non-commercial, evidence-based insights that help inform care innovation, support policy decisions, and elevate sleep as a global health priority. The announcement comes ahead of the World Sleep Congress, taking place September 5–10 in Singapore.

Sleep disorders are among the most common health challenges worldwide, with an estimated 1 billion people living with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)1 and about 852 million adults experiencing clinically relevant insomnia2. Yet, the majority of people remain undiagnosed, fueling higher rates of chronic disease, lost productivity, and rising healthcare costs3. To help address this gap, Sleep Institute publishes original research, expert perspectives, and real-world data to support earlier and more accurate diagnosis and guide more informed clinical, policy, and system-level strategies.

“Sleep Institute reflects Resmed’s commitment to advancing sleep health worldwide,” said Kimberly L. Sterling, vice president, health research at Resmed, on behalf of Sleep Institute. “It’s about moving from awareness to action — giving global health and policy leaders the insights they need to close today’s care gaps and shape tomorrow’s sleep medicine.”

New findings from a U.S. consumer survey conducted by Sleep Institute4 highlight this need. While more than four in five respondents said sleep is important to their overall health, only one in three reported that a doctor or nurse has asked them about their sleep in the past six months. This disconnect illustrates the need to better integrate sleep into routine healthcare and policy discussions, a central focus of Sleep Institute’s work.

Global Collaboration at World Sleep Congress

Sleep Institute will debut at the World Sleep Congress, with an expert led symposium tackling one of sleep medicine’s most pressing challenges: the global underdiagnosis of OSA. The session will examine barriers in diagnostic pathways for OSA and highlight scalable solutions to help improve access and outcomes.

The symposium, OSA Underdiagnosis – A world of difference, a common challenge, brings together clinical leaders from Iceland, Singapore, the United States, and Sweden, including:

Erna Sif Arnardóttir – director, Reykjavik University Sleep Institute; president, European Sleep Research Society (Iceland)

Chi-Hang Ronald Lee – professor of medicine, National University of Singapore; senior consultant, National University Heart Centre and Alexandra Hospital (Singapore)

Michelle R. Zeidler – professor of medicine, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA); director, VA Greater Los Angeles Sleep Center (U.S.)

Ludger Grote – medical director, Sleep Disorders Center, Sahlgrenska University Hospital (Sweden)

“There is a clear and urgent need to close the diagnosis gap in sleep disorders such as OSA,” said Michelle R. Zeidler, MD, symposium panelist. “Sleep Institute’s focus on translating evidence into action will help clinicians, policymakers, and health systems take meaningful steps toward earlier detection and more personalized care.”

Through ongoing publications, data releases, and global collaborations, Sleep Institute aims to act as a catalyst for earlier diagnosis, stronger policies, and improved outcomes in sleep health worldwide. Learn more at ResmedSleepInstitute.com.

About Sleep Institute

Sleep Institute is a global clinical insights initiative dedicated to advancing the science and understanding of sleep health. Established by Resmed, Sleep Institute collaborates with researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and health system leaders to deliver objective, data-driven insights. Its goal is to help inform care model innovation, support policy development, and reinforce the vital role of sleep in improving health outcomes worldwide. Explore the latest insights at ResmedSleepInstitute.com and follow Sleep Institute on LinkedIn.

About Resmed

Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We’re relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we’re redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

