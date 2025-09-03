Upwork Announces an Additional $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s human and AI-powered work marketplace, today announced that its board of directors approved an additional $100 million share repurchase program.

“Upwork’s financial results continue to exceed expectations, giving us another opportunity to utilize our balance sheet to increase shareholder value,” said Hayden Brown, president and CEO, Upwork. “Our track record of operational discipline and rapid execution is enabling us to grow GSV and continue our market share gains.”

Repurchases of Upwork’s common stock under the repurchase authorization may be made from time to time on the open market (including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), in privately negotiated transactions, or by other methods, at Upwork’s discretion, and in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The repurchase authorization has no expiration date and will continue until otherwise suspended, terminated, or modified at any time for any reason. The repurchase authorization does not obligate Upwork to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares, and the timing and amount of any repurchases will depend on market and business conditions and other considerations.

About Upwork Inc.

Upwork Inc. is the parent company of the Upwork Marketplace and Lifted , its enterprise-focused subsidiary. Through its family of businesses, Upwork Inc. connects companies with global, AI-enabled talent across every contingent work model.

The Upwork Marketplace is the world’s human and AI-powered work marketplace that connects businesses with highly skilled, AI-enabled independent talent from across the globe. From Fortune 100 enterprises to entrepreneurs, companies rely on the trusted Upwork Marketplace platform and its mindful AI companion, Uma ™, to find and hire expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive business transformation. With on-demand access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, the Upwork Marketplace enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and transform their workforces for the age of AI and beyond.

Since its founding, with more than $25 billion in talent earnings facilitated to date, the Upwork Marketplace continues to deliver on its purpose to create opportunity in every era of work. Learn more at upwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X .

Contact:

Samuel Meehan

Vice President, Investor Relations

investor@upwork.com

