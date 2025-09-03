Pennant Announces Home Health Acquisition in Wyoming

EAGLE, Idaho, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, announced today that effective September 1, 2025, it has acquired a premier home health agency and outpatient therapy operation in Wyoming. Both businesses, which will continue operating as Healing Hearts Home Health and Healing Hearts Outpatient Therapy, will serve communities in Gillette and Moorcroft, expanding Pennant’s service area in the region.

“Healthcare should meet people where they are,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant. “By expanding our home health and outpatient therapy network, we can now serve more Wyoming residents with the same compassionate and personalized care our communities have come to trust.”

Rooted in Wyoming values of community and resilience, Healing Hearts is dedicated to ensuring the patients receive professional, high-quality care.

“We are so pleased to welcome the amazing team at Healing Hearts to the Pennant family. Our growth isn’t just about geography, it is also about impact,” said John Gochnour, President and Chief Operating Officer of Pennant. “Our local operating model has proven uniquely suited to the challenges that face providers in the Intermountain West, this acquisition strengthens our ability to invest in people and programs that will improve care delivery across Eastern Wyoming.”

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.