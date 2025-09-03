Information mensuelle relative au nombre total des droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

PARIS, 03 sept. 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

(Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Place de cotation : Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

Date Nombre total d’actions

composant le capital social Nombre total de droits de

vote 31/08/2025 100 325 229 89 428 230





Pour de plus amples informations sur Cellectis, veuillez contacter :

Contacts média :

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com

Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Contact pour les relations avec les investisseurs :

Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com

Pièce jointe