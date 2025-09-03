Atico Announces Completion of The Environmental Consultation Process at La Plata Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of the Environment, Water, and Ecological Transition (MAATE) successfully concluded the Community Participation Process for Environmental Consultation (PPC) as a final step in the process prior to granting the Environmental License for exploitation.

“For Atico, the successful completion of the PPC marks a significant milestone in the La Plata project's path towards construction ready state” said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. “Furthermore, it reinforces our commitment to collaborate closely with the local community in the area of influence and beyond, ensuring our activities are conducted with social and environmental responsibility, in full compliance with Ecuadorian laws and international best practices.”

The process began with environmental facilitators visiting the project's area of social influence to gather information needed to establish mechanisms for convening, informing, and consulting, in line with environmental regulations. Next, the informative phase was carried out to share the project description, its potential environmental impacts, and the Environmental Management Plan, which includes prevention, mitigation, and control measures. The process successfully concluded with the environmental consultation of residents in the area of direct social influence of the mining project.

On August 23, a significant number of residents from Las Minas de La Plata and San Pablo de La Plata attended MAATE's Consultation Assembly. Environmental facilitators presented updates and enhancements to the approved Environmental Impact Study (EIA) and Environmental Management Plan for the La Plata mining project. Over 90% of participants voiced support for the project, agreeing that the Environmental License should be granted to the mining company to proceed with exploitation and beneficiation activities.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

