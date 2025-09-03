P10 to Participate in Barclays’ 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference

DALLAS, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Luke Sarsfield, and EVP and Chief Administrative Officer, Mark Hood, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 8, 2025, scheduled for 12:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the discussion will be available on the Investor Relations section of P10’s website at ir.p10alts.com/events. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Events page of P10’s website by the end of the same day.

About P10

P10 (NYSE: PX) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $40 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. P10 invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. P10’s products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.p10alts.com .

P10 Investor Contact:

info@p10alts.com