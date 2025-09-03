AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL) Investors Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of AVITA Medical, Inc. (“Avita” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RCEL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Happened?

On August 7, 2025, Avita released its second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing “a six-month backlog in unpaid provider claims for Recell procedures impacted first-half demand.”

The Company explained that contractors assigned by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to determine pricing of the Company’s wound care product, Recell, “neither assigned a price or assigned an inadequate price and failed to adjudicate claims in a timely manner.”

As a result, “claims accumulated from January through June, creating a significant backlog of unpaid claims and inadequately paid claims to providers for RECELL procedures. This lack of resolution created uncertainty among providers regarding payment expectations and timelines, which led to a reduction in RECELL utilization during the first half of the year.”

On this news, Avita’s stock price fell $1.13, or 21%, to close at $4.25 per share on August 8, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

