Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) Investors Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (“Barnes & Noble” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BNED) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Happened?

On July 18, 2025, Barnes & Noble disclosed that “[c]ertain information regarding the recording of cost of digital sales was brought to the attention of management” and that, as a result, “management believes that the Company may have a potential overstatement of up to $23.0 million in the aggregate to its accounts receivable balance as of its May 3, 2025 fiscal year-end.”

On this news, Barnes & Noble’s stock price fell $2.36, or 21%, to close at $8.87 per share on July 21, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 29, 2025, Barnes & Noble disclosed, as the result of its internal investigation, it had determined its previously-issued financial statements for the fiscal year ended April 27, 2024 through the quarter ended January 25, 2025, should no longer be relied upon. The Company further disclosed preliminary results of the financial impact of its expected restatement, as well as two causes, including “the actions of a payment processing employee,” and the identification of certain sales “that did not meet the criteria for revenue recognition.”

