LifeVantage Announces Acquisition of LoveBiome, Expanding Leadership in Direct Sales, Microbiome Health and Wellness

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire LoveBiome, a pioneering direct sales company dedicated to comprehensive microbiome care and wellness solutions.*

LoveBiome has established itself as a leader in the emerging microbiome health sector, focusing on the critical connection between gut health and overall wellness. The company's innovative P84 product takes the guesswork out of gut health, regulating, repairing, and restoring the gut and microbiome through Activation, recognizing that comprehensive gut health is fundamental to health across multiple body systems. The acquisition aligns perfectly with LifeVantage's differentiation of activating optimal health processes throughout the body, helping your body make the things it needs for health including antioxidants and collagen. LoveBiome's expertise in microbiome science complements LifeVantage's existing portfolio of scientifically validated activators, including the flagship Protandim® family of products and the MindBody GLP-1 System™.*

“This strategic acquisition represents an acceleration of our mission to offer people around the world a better path to wellness and a healthy vibrant life while also serving as a natural expansion of our Activation philosophy,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. “Kelly Olsen and his team have championed the direct sales industry, while innovating in a growing wellness category. We are thrilled to partner with LoveBiome and grow our reach. By combining their innovative microbiome solutions with our proven activation technologies, we’re able to activate wellness, both financial and physical, to a broader base of consumers.”*

“We are excited to join forces with LifeVantage and help entrepreneurs around the world love life with the very best compensation plan, products, and community in the industry,” said Kelly Olsen, founder and CEO of LoveBiome. “P84 strengthens Activation in the gut and microbiome, a category growing thanks to emerging science and data supporting the gut’s impact on many areas of whole-body health and wellness.”*

“The timing of this strategic acquisition is a testament to the transformational work LifeVantage has been delivering the past three years,” continued Fife. “The success of LifeVantage’s compensation plan, product, and digital LV360 initiatives laid the foundation that now allows for investment into the core business, to leverage our platform and accelerate growth.”

Compelling Strategic Rationale

Growth of LifeVantage Consultant network in key markets including the US, Taiwan, and Europe

Strengthened position in direct sales industry with engaged leaders, broadened community reach

Expanded product portfolio with Activation differentiation in gut and microbiome health

Global gut health supplement market is projected to grow from $14.4 billion in 2025 to $32.4 billion by 2035, registering a robust CAGR of 8.4%**

Enhances revenue growth and is expected to be accretive to Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA in year one with additional synergy opportunity





Transaction Details

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, LifeVantage will acquire LoveBiome's critical operating assets that are essential to the microbiome health business. The transaction structure includes the retention of key LoveBiome personnel, with founder and CEO Kelly Olsen, and other team members joining LifeVantage to ensure continuity of operations and leverage their expertise in the direct sales channel. The acquisition is expected to close by mid-October upon satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory requirements.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

