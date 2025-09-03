California Water Service Group Earns “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” Designation by Newsweek for Third Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of the utility’s commitment to “always do the right thing,” Newsweek today named California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) one of the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies.”

This is the third year in a row California Water Service Group has earned this designation, which comes six months after receiving the nod as one of “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies” for 2025. Newsweek and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, gave the company the global recognition—also in its third year—based on feedback and analysis from the utility’s customers, investors, and employees.

Newsweek honored 61 companies in the energy and utilities category across 20 countries, with California Water Service Group being one of only three water utilities recognized. This year’s list, which spans 23 industries, recognizes 1,000 of the largest stock exchange-listed companies with annual revenues of more than $500 million USD. Rankings were determined through both an independent survey of more than 65,000 participants submitting 200,000 evaluations and a social listening analysis of more than 500,000 company mentions.

“As a purpose-driven company committed to enhancing the quality of life for our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders, we strive to earn their trust each and every day,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, California Water Service Group Chairman & CEO. “We appreciate the feedback that our customers, investors, and employees have given and the recognition among the world’s top companies from Newsweek for the third consecutive year.”

The full listing and more information about the award are available online at www.newsweek.com/rankings/worlds-most-trustworthy-companies-2025.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility operating exclusively in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

California Water Service Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and one of the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

