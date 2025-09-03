Black Iris Art Gallery Presents: Surroundings A Neon Exhibition by Chloe Kottwitz

Richmond, VA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Iris Art Gallery is proud to present Surroundings, a solo exhibition by neon artist Chloe Kottwitz, on view throughout the month of September. This marks the largest installation of Kottwitz’s personal work to date, featuring a diverse range of sculptural pieces—from large-scale light installations to intimate table-side lamps—all designed with the vision of bringing neon into everyday living spaces.

Kottwitz, owner of Uptown Neon (of Richmond Virginia) and the last operating neon workshop in Richmond, challenges traditional notions of neon by extracting its glow and materiality from signage, and reimagining it as a medium for drawing with glass and light. Her work pushes the boundaries of the craft, blending artistry with functionality, and repositions neon as a sculptural form meant to illuminate daily life.

The exhibition opens Friday, September 5 from 6–10pm at Black Iris Art Gallery (321 W. Broad St., Richmond, VA). An Artist Talk will be held Thursday, September 11 at 7pm, with additional open hours announced on Uptown Neon’s Instagram. Private appointments are available upon request. The final chance to view the show will be Friday, September 26 from 5–9pm.

Artist Statement

“I moved to Richmond four years ago to apprentice under Douglas Solyan at Uptown Neon. For six months we worked side by side until his passing in early 2022. Before he fell ill, Doug gave me a piece of advice: to spend thirty minutes at the end of every day creating something just for myself. It took me three years to listen. This exhibition is the result of cashing in all those thirty minutes.

The work explores neon as sculptural light for the home—a lamp to sit by your morning coffee, a chandelier to gather beneath, even a chair to sit in. Inspired by nature and driven by curiosity, I gave myself permission to explore, to play, and to push the boundaries of what neon can be. A note on my bending table reads, ‘make it pretty’—a reminder to move with the glass, not against it.”

Artist Bio

Chloe Kottwitz has been working in neon for five years. After earning her BFA in Art and Design from Alfred University in 2021, she apprenticed at Uptown Neon in Richmond, VA, where she later became owner in 2023. Her practice centers on mixed-material sculptures that often combine neon and wood, merging natural elements with luminous form.

Beyond her studio, Kottwitz is restoring a historic bank in her hometown of Bolivar, NY, with plans to establish a neon school and artist residency. Her work reflects a dedication to preserving the legacy of neon while evolving its role in contemporary art and design.

About Black Iris Art Gallery

Located in the heart of Richmond’s Arts District, Black Iris Art Gallery is a 10,000-square-foot creative hub dedicated to showcasing boundary-pushing contemporary art. The gallery hosts monthly exhibitions, artist talks, and special events, providing an inclusive space where art, music, and ideas converge. With a focus on fostering both local and national talent, Black Iris continues to serve as a vital platform for dialogue, experimentation, and community within the city’s cultural landscape.

In addition to its rotating exhibitions, Black Iris operates as a private social club, cigar lounge, and concert venue, offering members and guests a unique blend of cultural and social experiences. Open membership opportunities provide access to the gallery’s full range of programming and private spaces, making Black Iris both a destination for art lovers and a vibrant community hub in Richmond.

Exhibition Details

Exhibition: Surroundings – Works by Chloe Kottwitz

Presented by: Black Iris Art Gallery

Location: 321 W. Broad St., Richmond, VA

Opening Night: Friday, September 5 | 6–10pm

Artist Talk: Thursday, September 11 | 7pm

Closing Reception: Friday, September 26 | 5–9pm

Additional Hours: Posted on Uptown Neon’s Instagram | By Appointment

