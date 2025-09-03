Olivier Clovis Scaling Business Launches Sales Funnel Coaching Program to Help Entrepreneurs Scale Online Businesses

Geneva, Switzerland , Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olivier Clovis Scaling Business, a Swiss-based coaching and digital strategy company, announced today the launch of a specialized sales funnel coaching program designed to help entrepreneurs scale their online businesses. The program, developed by founder and sales funnel expert Olivier Clovis, introduces a proven customer journey model that guides low-ticket buyers toward high-ticket offers—helping business owners recoup ad spend early, increase client conversion rates, and grow sustainably in a competitive digital landscape.

Olivier Clovis Founders of "Scaling Business" Specialist in sales funnels and expert in scaling online businesses

As the creator of the "Low Ticket to High Ticket" method, Olivier has proven it is possible to generate €170,000 in revenue in just 30 days—without a pre-existing audience.

During his master's studies in sociology at the École des hautes études en sciences sociales, a surprise became a turning point: Olivier became a father, which prompted him to quickly find a way to provide for his new family. He ventured into online business, and after many mistakes, developed an approach rooted in human psychology to maximize conversion rates in sales funnels.

In an increasingly saturated market where customer acquisition is ever more expensive, Olivier Clovis has crafted a unique strategy: using an affordable entry product (low ticket) to identify and nurture prospects, then converting them into premium (high ticket) clients.

This method enables entrepreneurs to:

Immediately recoup ad spend investments;

Build a gradual, trusting relationship with customers;

Create strong desire for further premium products post-purchase.

This strategy is also endorsed by Alex Hormozi in his book "Money Models," which has sold 3.5 million copies.

"The secret isn’t to sell high-ticket right away, but rather to design a smart customer journey that naturally upgrades clients step by step," explains Olivier Clovis.

€170,000 generated in 30 days without an existing audience

More than €6 million generated via his sales funnels

20,000 online customers in his low-ticket training programs

2,000 entrepreneurs guided in their business scaling

Founder of the Scaling Business Mastermind in Switzerland, uniting 50 entrepreneurs generating between €500,000 and €3M per year

Olivier Clovis has received several business awards—including those from Russell Brunson (ClickFunnels) for sales funnels generating over €6M. He has met Tai Lopez, Myron Golden, and shared the stage with Tommy Hilfiger on branding at a business gathering in Palm Beach organized by JT Foxx.

Always a step ahead, Olivier anticipates the evolution of digital marketing with AI and now develops smart marketing tools to maximize client efficiency.

Today, as a father of three based in Switzerland, Olivier Clovis is a reference for scaling companies and sales funnels in the French-speaking world. His expertise, results, and strategic vision make him a sought-after profile among entrepreneurs eager to scale sustainably and profitably.





Award ceremony for Olivier Clovis's trophy presented by Russell Brunson (ClickFunnels) for generating 6 million euros in revenue

Press inquiries

Olivier Clovis – Scaling Business

https://www.scalingacademy.co/

Olivier Clovis

contact@scalingacademy.co

Geneva, Suisse

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/3Tc2NteY1-4