ATTENTION NYSE: AI INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a C3.ai, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) (“C3.ai” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares during the period from February 26, 2025 through August 8, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired C3.ai securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 21, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

C3.ai, headquartered in Redwood City, California, is a leading provider of enterprise artificial intelligence software.

The complaint alleges that C3.ai and certain executives made materially false and misleading statements, or failed to disclose material adverse information, regarding the Company’s growth prospects and the impact of the CEO’s health on operations. On August 8, 2025, C3.ai announced disappointing preliminary financial results for Q1 of fiscal 2026 and reduced its full-year revenue guidance. The Company cited leadership reorganization and the health of its Chief Executive Officer as contributing factors. Following this disclosure, C3.ai’s stock price dropped from $22.13 per share on August 8 to $16.47 per share on August 11, a decline of more than 25%.

If you are a C3.ai investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com