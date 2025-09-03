Total Warehouse Reports 10% B2B Growth Following AGV Launch

ANAHEIM, CA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Warehouse today announced a 10% increase in B2B customer acquisitions following the launch of its partnership with automation leader Dematic. The company’s direct import of Dematic’s Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) forklift portfolio has quickly positioned Total Warehouse as a key provider of warehouse automation solutions in the western United States.







The growth highlights the increasing demand for automation in the manufacturing and construction sectors, where companies are seeking to address labor shortages and enhance operational efficiency. Industry analysts attribute the rapid adoption to the combination of Dematic’s proven engineering and Total Warehouse’s streamlined North American distribution model.

“The 10% growth in B2B acquisitions validates our strategic decision to directly import Dematic’s AGV portfolio,” said Boyd Kiefus, CEO of Total Warehouse. “Manufacturing companies are recognizing that warehouse automation is no longer optional – it’s essential for maintaining competitive advantage in today’s environment.”

Expanded Portfolio Meets Market Demand

Total Warehouse now offers Dematic’s full AGV range, including counterbalance, high-reach, straddle, and very narrow aisle (VNA) forklifts. These systems are designed to automate repetitive material handling, optimize vertical storage, and operate in space-constrained facilities. Each AGV integrates advanced navigation and safety technologies, enabling 24/7 autonomous operations while reducing labor costs and minimizing operational risks.

The versatility of the AGV portfolio has proven especially valuable for manufacturing facilities with high-bay racking systems and construction firms managing diverse material inventories.

Strategic Positioning in a Growing Market

By eliminating traditional distribution markups, Total Warehouse ensures competitive pricing and rapid delivery of automation technologies. This approach positions the company to capture market share as e-commerce expansion and persistent labor shortages continue fueling demand for warehouse automation.

Looking ahead, Total Warehouse plans to integrate additional technologies, including AI-driven warehouse management systems and IoT monitoring, ensuring clients gain scalable and future-ready solutions.

About Total Warehouse

Total Warehouse is a leading provider of material handling equipment and warehouse optimization solutions across North America. Its portfolio includes forklifts, racking systems, and advanced automation technologies, with a mission to help organizations optimize logistics and achieve operational efficiency.

About Dematic

Dematic is a global leader in intelligent automation, with more than 8,000 integrated systems installed worldwide. Its expertise spans design, manufacturing, and support of automation technologies that optimize material flow for industries ranging from manufacturing to retail.



