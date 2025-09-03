Molecular Assay Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7% During the Forecast Period (2025 – 2030): Wissen Research

Sheridan, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report published by Wissen Research, the global molecular assay market was valued at USD 16.4 billion in 2024. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Molecular Assays Market Summary

Molecular Assay Market Report Attributes Details Molecular Assays Market Size (2024) USD 16.4 Billion Molecular Assays Market Size (2030) USD 24.6 Billion CAGR 7% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Regions Covered North America: US and Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





US Molecular Assays Market Size

Furthermore, the US with USD 5.1 billion market in 2024, held the largest share in the global molecular diagnostics market and is likely to show the highest growth at CAGR of 7.2% within this market, during the forecast period (2025-2030).

Growth Drivers

The need for early and precise diagnostics is being fueled by the rising incidence of infectious and chronic diseases.

As personalized medicine becomes more widely used, accurate molecular-level insights are required for treatment selection.

The capabilities and effectiveness of molecular tests are improved by technological developments such as faster sequencing and multiplexing.

Patient access to molecular diagnostic procedures is being improved by favourable reimbursement policies in a number of regions.

Opportunities

Entering emerging markets presents substantial unrealized potential for customer base expansion and market growth, particularly in the Asia-Pacific area.

Better data analysis and clinical decision support could result from growing integration with AI and digital health.

New opportunities for patient stratification and targeted drug development are presented by expanding pharmacogenomics applications.

Rapid molecular diagnostics outside of conventional lab settings is made possible by the growth of point-of-care testing (POCT).







The molecular diagnostics market, was dominated by infectious disease diagnostics by application type in 2024

In 2024, Infectious disease diagnostics held the largest share of the global molecular diagnostics market by application type. Its dominance stems from several key factor such as the high global prevalence and continuous emergence of infectious diseases creating a persistent testing demand, the critical need for rapid and highly accurate results to guide treatment and infection control, and the significant technological advancements enabling faster pathogen detection compared to traditional methods. Furthermore, the widespread adoption and infrastructure established during the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically accelerated the use of molecular testing for infectious diseases globally. The versatility of molecular technologies (such as PCR, NGS, and isothermal amplification) allows for the detection of a vast range of pathogens (viruses, bacteria, fungi, parasites) directly from various sample types. Additionally, the increasing focus on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the essential role of molecular diagnostics in public health surveillance and outbreak management serve as major drivers for this application.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (Amplification-based technique) are estimated to hold the largest market share in the global molecular diagnostics market by technology in 2025.

In 2025, Amplification-based techniques, particularly Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and its real-time variant (qPCR), are estimated to dominate the global molecular diagnostics market when segmented by technology. This leadership position stems from several key factors: unparalleled sensitivity and specificity for detecting target nucleic acids, even at very low concentrations; well-established protocols and widespread validation across research and clinical settings; and a broad applicability for diagnosing infectious diseases (including COVID-19 and other pathogens), guiding cancer therapy, and performing genetic testing. These techniques offer relatively rapid results compared to some sequencing methods and are highly amenable to automation, enabling high throughput testing crucial for busy clinical laboratories. Furthermore, the extensive literature base, long history of use, and the widespread availability of numerous commercial PCR/qPCR platforms and kits contribute significantly to their enduring market leadership. The continued strength of R&D activities utilizing PCR for various applications, alongside their widespread adoption in clinical diagnostics, infectious disease monitoring, and research, serves as a major driver for this technology segment.

Asia-pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by region, in the forecast period (2025-2030)

The Asia Pacific molecular diagnostics market is set for strong growth. It is expected to be the fastest growing market in the overall diagnostics sector and will likely outpace any other region globally. This rapid growth results from several factors. Including an increased burden of infectious diseases and chronic conditions, such as various cancers, in the region. This makes highly sensitive and specific molecular diagnostics essential. Additionally, aging populations and changing lifestyles in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea raise the prevalence of chronic diseases. These diseases require molecular testing for early detection, screening, and personalized management. Importantly, governments in the Asia Pacific are investing significantly to modernize healthcare systems. They are expanding insurance coverage and implementing national disease control programs with funding for advanced diagnostic capabilities, including molecular testing. At the same time, awareness is growing among clinicians and the public about the benefits of molecular diagnostics. These tools can lead to faster and more accurate diagnoses, better management of infectious diseases (including tracking antimicrobial resistance), and personalized medicine, especially in oncology, where companion diagnostics for targeted therapies are becoming the norm. The region is also quickly adopting new molecular technologies like Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Digital PCR (dPCR), and Multiplex PCR. These technologies enable comprehensive genomic profiling, liquid biopsies, and the detection of multiple targets simultaneously. Moreover, the large patient population creates significant demand for diagnostics and positions the region as an attractive hub for global clinical trials. This requires strong support from molecular diagnostics. Support from international bodies, increasing regulatory efforts towards standardization, and more market opportunities are attracting investment. This investment is fostering local manufacturing and driving the introduction of innovative, often cost-effective, molecular biomarker technologies. These technologies are tailored to various healthcare settings, from major urban areas to remote regions. Together, these elements contribute to the dynamic and rapid growth of the molecular diagnostics market in Asia Pacific.

