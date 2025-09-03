Education Walkthrough Expands Use of Classroom Observation Software to Support Teachers and Improve Instructional Feedback

Chicago, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois - September 03, 2025 -

As teacher shortages continue to challenge school districts nationwide, many education leaders are searching for new ways to support teachers and strengthen instructional practices. According to recent surveys, nearly three-quarters of districts report difficulty filling key classroom positions, putting pressure on administrators to find new strategies for retaining and developing staff. Education Walkthrough, a leading provider of classroom observation software, is helping schools address this challenge by improving feedback and professional development with its easy-to-use digital platform.

Built with administrators, instructional coaches, and principals in mind, Education Walkthrough makes classroom observation more efficient, data-driven, and collaborative. The platform's mobile-first design eliminates paperwork, speeds up feedback, and provides insights that help teachers grow, all while reducing the administrative burden on already stretched school leaders.

"At a time when teacher retention and professional support are more important than ever, districts need tools that make observations faster, more consistent, and more actionable," said Adam Russek-Sobol, CEO & Founder at Education Walkthrough. "Our goal is to make instructional feedback meaningful, not burdensome. By streamlining the observation process, we help administrators focus more on coaching and less on forms."

One of the platform's core features is its walkthrough templates based on the Danielson Framework, a widely recognized model for defining effective teaching practices. Schools can use the standard 10-minute walkthrough template or browse a library of ready-made options, giving administrators and instructional coaches a reliable structure for classroom visits.

For school leaders, this consistency is invaluable. Instead of piecing together ad hoc forms or relying on paper checklists, administrators can use templates aligned to research-based teaching standards. This not only saves time but also ensures that every observation captures the same critical elements of instruction. Teachers, in turn, receive feedback that is fair, consistent, and actionable, making it easier to connect professional development goals with day-to-day classroom practice. By grounding observations in the Danielson Framework, Education Walkthrough provides districts with a common language for instructional improvement—helping leaders focus less on logistics and more on supporting teacher growth. The alignment also gives superintendents and district leaders stronger data for accountability and long-term instructional planning.

Education Walkthrough is also making it easier for districts to explore its benefits through a free trial sign up. School leaders can test the software in real classroom settings before making a long-term commitment, ensuring the platform aligns with their instructional goals and frameworks. The free trial includes access to the platform's mobile app, template library, and reporting dashboards, allowing districts to experience firsthand how the system streamlines walkthroughs and enhances professional conversations.

Early adopters report that the platform not only saves administrators valuable time but also strengthens collaboration between coaches and teachers. By turning classroom observation into a streamlined, technology-powered process, Education Walkthrough helps districts provide the kind of instructional support that can reduce burnout, improve teacher satisfaction, and ultimately contribute to stronger student outcomes.

About Education Walkthrough

Education Walkthrough is a digital classroom observation platform that helps schools provide real-time feedback, streamline walkthroughs, and support teacher growth with customizable templates and data-driven insights. Designed for principals, coaches, and administrators, the platform reduces paperwork, improves consistency, and ensures observations are aligned to proven teaching frameworks such as Danielson. By simplifying the observation process, Education Walkthrough empowers districts to focus on supporting teachers, enhancing instructional quality, and ultimately improving student outcomes.

Contact Information:

Education Walkthrough

Email: adam@educationwalkthrough.com

###

For more information about Education Walkthrough, contact the company here:



Education Walkthrough

Adam Russek-Sobol

adam@educationwalkthrough.com