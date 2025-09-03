Perimeter Solutions and USDA Enter Historic Five-Year Agreement, Strengthening Wildfire Response and Expanding Value-Added Services

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality fire retardant and firefighting foam concentrates, today announced the signing of a transformative five-year agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The new contract marks a major advancement in the nation’s wildfire response capabilities while delivering over $150 million in total savings to the federal government and taxpayers.

This multi-year contract brings unprecedented stability to the nation’s aerial firefighting infrastructure, while expanding Perimeter’s role in aerial firefighting operations. It includes a full conversion to Perimeter’s powder retardant technology, significant upgrades to air tanker base capacity and capabilities, and a transition to Perimeter full-service operations at most or all federal tanker bases. These enhancements will streamline logistics, increase capacity, and strengthen support for fire crews and communities on the front lines, to match the demands of today’s wildfire environment.

Under the agreement, 100% of Perimeter’s retardant for federal use will be manufactured in the United States. Combined with an increased commitment to sourcing domestic raw materials, the contract reinforces Perimeter’s support for American manufacturing, supply chain diversification, and national resilience. The USDA will receive the lowest pricing Perimeter offers. Together, the benefits of the contract are a result of operational efficiencies and long-term investment in U.S.-based infrastructure by Perimeter Solutions.

"This is more than a business agreement, it’s a reaffirmation of our shared commitment to American firefighters, American communities, and American industry," said Haitham Khouri, Chief Executive Officer of Perimeter Solutions. "Together with the USDA, we’re building a stronger, more agile system to meet the demands of increasingly complex fire seasons."

“This contract is a tremendous win for America’s taxpayers, our rural communities, and the brave men and women who fight wildfires every day,” said Secretary Brooke Rollins.

The partnership also includes a joint initiative to modernize the federal fire retardant specification and qualification process, ensuring future products meet the highest standards of performance, safety, and reliability.

With this agreement, Perimeter and the USDA are setting a new standard for operational excellence, fiscal responsibility, and public service in the wildfire management space – made in America, for America.

