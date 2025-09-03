Atypical AI Debuts ExamJam SAT: Personalized Prep That Feels Like a Human Tutor

San Francisco, CA , Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atypical AI unveils ExamJam SAT, a groundbreaking platform that democratizes elite tutoring through science-driven, adaptive learning.





ExamJam AI SAT product offering has been validated by leading partners globally

By mirroring the nuanced guidance of expert human tutors, ExamJam SAT delivers personalized study paths, precision-calibrated practice, and clear, evidence-based explanations—making high-quality SAT prep accessible to all.

Rooted in learning science and validated through successful pilots and large scale deployment with Oxford University Press, McGraw Hill, Macmillan Learning and other major publishers and universities —ExamJam delivers personalized study plans, calibrated practice, and accuracy-verified, step-by-step explanations in one streamlined platform.

The platform replicates the responsive, one-on-one support of a skilled tutor, using learning science pioneered at Stanford. “We’ve distilled the essence of great tutoring,” says Bethanie Maples, CEO of Atypical AI. “ExamJam SAT meets students where they are, guiding them with rigor and clarity to master the SAT, without the elite price tag.”

What makes ExamJam SAT different

Personalized from the first session

Knowledge graph & dynamic study paths: Granular user behavior informs our proprietary learning model, aligned to SAT Reading & Writing and Math sub-skills, and generates continuously adaptive content and plans for students.

Granular user behavior informs our proprietary learning model, aligned to SAT Reading & Writing and Math sub-skills, and generates continuously adaptive content and plans for students. Calibrated practice: A difficulty engine keeps students in the “productive struggle” zone, focusing effort where it matters most.

A difficulty engine keeps students in the “productive struggle” zone, focusing effort where it matters most. Time-aware review: A built-in spaced-repetition scheduler prioritizes refreshers as test day approaches.

Explanations you can trust

Retrieval-augmented, step-by-step solutions: The system cites vetted methods and is developed with a human-in-the loop approach, which leads to accurate explanations, with alternate approaches when useful.

The system cites vetted methods and is developed with a human-in-the loop approach, which leads to accurate explanations, with alternate approaches when useful. Tiered hints: Hints progress from concept reminders to partial solutions, helping students recover without giving away answers.

Hints progress from concept reminders to partial solutions, helping students recover without giving away answers. Clear readiness signals: Skill meters, trends, and confidence tagging make progress obvious to students and families.

Built for students, trusted by parents, teachers and schools

“Families shouldn’t have to choose between quality, safety, and cost,” said Bethanie Maples, CEO of Atypical AI. “With ExamJam for SAT, we engineered a tutor-like experience that truly adapts to each student — and we wrapped it in the guardrails parents and schools look for. Our system combines knowledge tracing, calibrated difficulty, and retrieval-checked explanations to deliver meaningful results based on cutting-edge Learning science, at an accessible price point.”

Availability

ExamJam SAT is available today with a free way to try before committing and flexible plans for students and families. Schools, districts, and nonprofits can inquire about volume pricing and pilots.

About ExamJam

ExamJam is Atypical AI’s student-first examination prep platform. It delivers 1:1-tutor outcomes through adaptive practice, personalized explanations, and robust safety. ExamJam helps learners prepare smarter for high-stakes exams with tools that are rigorous, transparent, and affordable.

About Atypical AI

Atypical AI is an artificial intelligence & learning science lab focused on creating novel AI-enabled solutions for personalized tutoring, teaching, and the measurement of student success. We ground our work in the most recent learning science and AI breakthroughs, and create experiences that are impactful, engaging, and easy to understand and use.

We enable educators and learners with content creation, interactivity, collaboration, and personalization—powered by artificial intelligence and guided by human-centered design. We build with a diversity-first mindset, focusing foremost on creating a safe, equitable, and accessible experience with artificial intelligence.

Trademark notice: SAT® is a trademark registered by the College Board, which is not affiliated with, and does not endorse, this product or site.





