RxFit Introduces VO2 Max Testing with Hospital-Grade Accuracy and On-Site Convenience

Austin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, Texas - September 03, 2025 -

RxFit, a leading provider of in-home and mobile personal trainers, today announced the launch of its new mobile VO2 Max Testing In Austin, Texas. In partnership with PNOĒ, the gold standard in metabolic analysis, RxFit is bringing hospital-grade testing directly to professionals at their homes, offices, or condos—eliminating the need for clinic visits or downtown parking hassles.

The new service uses $10,000 medical-grade equipment to measure 23 biomarkers in just 15 minutes, providing clients with immediate insights into their metabolic health. Results include exact daily caloric needs, metabolic type, biological age, and optimal heart rate zones. Within seven days, each client receives a physician-reviewed report, along with a custom 12-week training and nutrition program designed by RxFit trainers.

"VO2 Max is the single best predictor of longevity and all-cause mortality—it's like an engine efficiency rating for the body," said Danny Trejo, Founder of RxFit. "By offering this testing on-site, we're giving Austin professionals access to data that can help them boost daily energy, reduce disease risk, and perform at their best—without the cost or inconvenience of a hospital setting."

VO2 Max refers to the maximum amount of oxygen the body can utilize during exercise. Higher scores are directly linked to longer life expectancy, lower disease risk, and improved daily performance. For busy professionals, optimizing VO2 Max can translate into sharper focus at work, faster recovery from stress, and greater resilience in daily life. With RxFit's VO2 Max Testing, clients gain measurable data to replace guesswork. The test reveals whether someone is a fat or carb burner, pinpoints recovery needs between workouts, and identifies optimal training zones for cardiovascular and strength performance. This level of insight helps clients tailor nutrition, exercise intensity, and lifestyle habits to achieve lasting health results.

The RxFit program is powered by PNOĒ technology, which has been validated by Georgetown University Medical Research and used in VA Medical Centers nationwide. Results show a 98% correlation with hospital-grade equipment—far exceeding the 60–70% accuracy typically found in consumer fitness trackers. Clients only need access to a treadmill or stationary bike for the active portion of the test, making it both accessible and convenient.

By offering the service on-site, RxFit removes barriers like traffic, long clinic wait times, or limited availability. Appointments are available throughout Austin, Cedar Park, and Round Rock, with scheduling options in the morning, at lunch, or in the evening. Early participants in Austin have already seen significant results, including average VO2 Max increases of 15–20% within 12 weeks and reductions of 4–8 years in biological age. Beyond the physical benefits, 100 percent of clients report improved energy levels, with 96 percent noting greater satisfaction with their overall health routines.

The complete VO2 Max package is priced at $299, which includes resting and active metabolic testing, a physician report, and a 45-minute results consultation. Compared to hospital-based testing, which often costs $800–$1,500, RxFit offers a cost-effective, comprehensive alternative that integrates directly with its training programs.

About RX Fit

RxFit provides personalized, coach-led fitness and wellness services designed to help clients improve mobility, strength, and long-term health. Through its RxFit Protocol—combining fitness, nutrition, and accountability—RxFit delivers measurable results in convenient locations including homes, offices, and condos. The launch of VO2 Max Testing expands its mission to provide data-driven health optimization to Austin professionals.

Contact Information:

Website: https://rxfit.co/contact/

Phone Number: +1 737-320-3100

Email: team@rxfitatx.com

###

For more information about RX Fit, contact the company here:



RX Fit

Danny Trejo

+1 737-320-3100

Team@rxfitatx.com

201 Lavaca St. Austin, Texas 78701