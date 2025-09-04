Musician and Philanthropist Forever Felipe Releases New Album “Chapter 54” in Support of Life, Faith, and Purpose

Felipe’s latest work unites music, philanthropy, and science, advancing his mission of resilience and service; Through the Endless Purpose Foundation, global partnerships, and research on his regenerative blood condition, he channels creativity into initiatives safeguarding dignity, expanding access, and protecting life for future generations





HERSHEY, Pa., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Musician and philanthropist Felipe Farhat Bastos, known professionally as Forever Felipe, has released a new album, Chapter 54, in alignment with his nonprofit organization, the Endless Purpose Foundation (EPF). The release emphasizes themes of life, faith, and collective purpose, reflecting the foundation’s mission to promote compassion, justice, and equitable access to resources worldwide.

“Music has always been a way to share a story, but this project is tied directly to a broader commitment to humanity,” said Bastos. “The goal of the foundation is to ensure that every life has dignity and that no one is excluded from access to care and opportunity.”

The Endless Purpose Foundation (EPF) focuses on programs that address health, human dignity, and humanitarian aid, with an emphasis on reducing barriers to access. Its initiatives include partnerships with hospitals and the American Red Cross to support research on rare blood conditions, as well as infrastructure projects aimed at delivering essential services to underserved communities.

EPF also invests in medical research and is securing a global patent for the Amiracle Cognitive Enhancer (ACE), which will be offered as an open and freely accessible tool to help prevent the exclusionary or harmful use of medical technology. Ongoing studies related to regenerative blood conditions remain confidential, though the organization has indicated optimism about their potential global applications.

The album Chapter 54 was released on major music platforms, alongside these initiatives, presenting a collection of songs intended to encourage reflection on themes such as faith, service, and resilience. The project connects the artist’s creative work with EPF’s broader humanitarian mission, which centers on the principle of “Eternity for all.”

Felipe Farhat Bastos, known by his stage name Forever Felipe, is a musician and philanthropist dedicated to sharing themes of life, faith, and purpose through his work. His music serves as both creative expression and testimony to his mission of service.

Endless Purpose Foundation (EPF) is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to igniting compassion, justice, and transformative change across borders. With the guiding belief that every life matters, EPF works to restore hope and build a more unified and equitable world.

The foundation’s vision is a world where human rights are non-negotiable, basic needs are met, and fear is replaced with shared purpose. Its programs blend compassion with practical action, from clean water infrastructure to affordable housing and restorative justice models.

