ProductLife Group Expands to Deliver Localized Expertise & Enhanced Client Support in Japan

PARIS, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProductLife Group (PLG) is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Japan, reinforcing its commitment to meeting evolving client needs and market demands. This expansion enhances capacity, strengthens our regional and global network, and enables seamless collaboration to support additional markets and services.

As life sciences companies increasingly seek global expertise with localized talent, PLG’s growth ensures clients receive tailored solutions backed by deep industry knowledge and an interconnected team across the globe.

“Expanding into new global markets is not just a growth strategy—it’s a commitment to accelerating the development of life-changing drugs and devices,” said Xavier Duburcq, CEO, PLG. “By broadening our reach, we’re able to bring innovative solutions to more patients, faster, and deliver on our promise to improve health outcomes worldwide.”

“This expansion is a milestone in our journey to deliver world-class expertise with local insights,” said Tanya van der Wall, Managing Director, JAPAC. “Our strengthened presence in Japan/Asia Pacific (JAPAC) allows us to elevate client services and foster collaboration across global and regional markets. This office will serve as a hub for local expertise and talent, strategy, and partnership, ensuring continued growth and success.”

Initial focus and expertise will be safety & vigilance and regulatory affairs including case processing, signal detection, literature surveillance, medical technical writing, regulatory strategy and new product registrations (J-NDA) approval for clinical trials, lifecycle maintenance and compliance, and PMDA consultations. The office will host local experts with both English and Japanese language proficiencies.

About ProductLife Group

ProductLife Group’s mission is to support patient access to safe and effective healthcare solutions by delivering worldwide consulting and outsourcing services throughout the entire product lifecycle. Combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries, PLG is the Life Sciences Industries reference strategic partner for the development, market introduction and life cycle management of product portfolios, and the related business and digital transformation. With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to teams and clients, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

About ProductLife Japan

ProductLife Japan KK is a wholly owned subsidiary of Group Product Life SAS, France.

For more information visit: https://www.productlifegroup.com/country/japan/

