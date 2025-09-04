JUST ON SLEEP Officially Launches on Shopee Singapore, Redefining Sleep Safety and Wellness





SINGAPORE, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUST ON SLEEP, a smart contactless sleep monitoring device developed by Sewon Intelligence, has recently launched in Singapore via Shopee, making advanced sleep wellness and safety solutions more accessible to families in the region.

In addition to offering brainwave-synchronized audio that enhances relaxation and sleep quality, JUST ON SLEEP provides detailed insights into sleep patterns for better daily performance.

What makes it unique is its real-time alert system: when abnormal signals such as irregular heartbeat, apnea, or abnormal breathing are detected, the device instantly notifies a caregiver via the mobile app. This ensures both better rest and greater safety for individuals and families.

“Singaporeans work hard and need quality sleep, but safety during rest is just as important,” said Dr. Sejin Park, CEO of SEWON INTELLIGENCE. “JUST ON SLEEP delivers peace of mind by combining wellness and protection in one device.”

JUST ON SLEEP is now available on Shopee Singapore.

About SEWON INTELLIGENCE

SEWON INTELLIGENCE is a health-tech innovator specializing in non-contact biometric monitoring. Its mission is to integrate smart, non-invasive solutions into daily life to support both wellness and safety.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/454f5d9d-1086-493d-a902-8373cfcc47cb