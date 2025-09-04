She Said Yes Launches Fully Customizable Lab-Grown Diamond Collection, Advancing Sustainable Luxury in Fine Jewelry

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- She Said Yes, the rapidly growing direct-to-consumer bridal and fine jewelry brand, has officially launched a full offering of lab-grown diamonds, allowing customers to upgrade any jewelry piece with an eco-conscious, lab-made alternative. The move positions She Said Yes at the forefront of the fine jewelry industry's ethical and sustainable evolution, offering consumers stunning, high-quality lab diamonds at accessible prices.
In a time when more consumers are demanding transparency, sustainability, and ethical sourcing in luxury goods, She Said Yes is doubling down on innovation. All lab-grown diamonds offered by the brand are produced using renewable energy sources—including wind, solar, and hydroelectric power—to reduce environmental impact and promote responsible diamond creation.
“Lab-grown diamonds represent the future of the jewelry industry,” said a spokesperson for She Said Yes. “They’re not only chemically and physically identical to natural diamonds, but they also support a vision of ethical luxury that today’s consumers are actively seeking.”
Unlike natural diamonds, which take billions of years to form, lab-created diamonds are grown in controlled environments using advanced chemical vapor deposition or HPHT (high pressure, high temperature) techniques. The result is a diamond that mirrors the sparkle, brilliance, and hardness of a natural diamond—with a Mohs hardness of 10—but can be produced in just a few weeks.
Key benefits of She Said Yes lab diamonds include:
- 100% conflict-free & ethically made
- Sourced using clean, renewable energy
- Identical chemical, physical, and optical properties as mined diamonds
- Lower price point, offering greater accessibility
- Fully customizable across the entire She Said Yes collection
From timeless solitaire engagement rings to halo-set pendants and eternity bands, every She Said Yes piece can now be upgraded with lab-grown diamonds. This marks a major shift for the brand, giving customers complete freedom to design ethically conscious jewelry that aligns with their values without compromising beauty, quality, or durability.
About She Said Yes
She Said Yes is a leading online jewelry brand redefining the bridal and fine jewelry experience through craftsmanship, customization, and conscious luxury. With a focus on high-quality materials, innovative design, and customer-centric service, the brand empowers modern couples to celebrate life’s most meaningful moments with beauty and intention.
