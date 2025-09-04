TP tops Frost Radar™ benchmark for innovation and growth in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global provider of digital business services leader TP (formerly Teleperformance) announced today it was ranked a top company on the 2025 Frost Radar™ for Customer Experience Management in Asia-Pacific. This marks the seventh consecutive year that TP has achieved this recognition.

TP clinched the top spot in a global benchmark among more than 200 industry competitors. In its ranking, market research firm Frost & Sullivan noted that TP has transformed into a competitive business services provider with a comprehensive suite of data analytics, technology, digital marketing, and consulting driven by strong data and technology competencies and deep vertical capabilities leveraging AI models, compliance frameworks, and regulatory knowledge databases.

“TP’s leadership on the Frost Radar reflects its bold pivot toward an AI-first, innovation-led growth strategy, combined with deep domain expertise rooted in delivering meaningful business outcomes for clients,” said Krishna Baidya, Senior Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan. “TP is now leading its digital transformation by leveraging its strategic investments in generative AI, intelligent automation, proprietary platforms, and its global business services. The company’s ability to blend high-tech innovation with a high-touch service model positions it as a trusted transformation partner for enterprises exploring new service adjacencies beyond the traditional CX scope.”

Frost & Sullivan noted that TP continues to invest in digital consulting, analytics, and technology as a service, helping clients to design, analyze, and deploy AI-powered solutions that accelerate their transformation and help create a competitive advantage. TP also blends advanced technology and human empathy, combining best practices powered by analytics, automation, platforms, and consulting expertise to deliver more compassionate, human-centered customer experiences.

"Having our Asia-Pacific operations recognized by Frost Radar™ for the seventh consecutive year validates TP’s strategic ‘Future Forward’ plan and commitment to innovation-driven growth by serving as a preferred AI-enabled strategic partner to clients, and helping them create strong competitive advantage,” said Dave Rizzo, APAC President at TP. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication to delivering transformative solutions that help our clients navigate the complex tech landscape."

In recognizing TP on the Frost Radar, Frost & Sullivan also noted TP’s proprietary and partner AI solutions within TP.ai FAB’s orchestration layer, which helps clients enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. These include TP’s proprietary solutions such as

​

​TP Interact (interaction analytics platform), TP Recommender (predictive analytics platform), and StoryfAI (multilingual translation engine).

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group’s local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.tp.com.

