Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has completed the sale of its consumer financing business to Walley

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 September 2025 at 8:00 a.m. EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has completed the sale of its consumer financing business to Norion Bank AB and its payment solutions business unit Walley. An agreement to this effect was signed between Walley and Verkkokauppa.com on 2 June 2025. The preliminary price paid in connection with the conclusion of the deal is about EUR 34 million. The final purchase price will be determined through a post-closing reconciliation.

The transaction will result in a non-recurring gain on the disposal of about EUR 3 million, which will be reported as an item affecting comparability in connection with the Q3/2025 interim report. Apart from the non-recurring gain, the transaction is not expected to have a significant impact on Verkkokauppa.com’s result but will significantly improve the company's balance sheet structure. The transaction does not affect Verkkokauppa.com’s guidance for 2025.

Verkkokauppa.com has previously issued a stock exchange release concerning the matter on 2 June 2025.

More information:

Jesper Blomster, CFO, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

jesper.blomster@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 570 3083

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers’ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.