Ackermans & van Haaren supports MRM Health’s Series B financing round of 55 million euros

Ackermans & van Haaren (AvH) supports the Series B financing round totaling 55 million euros of MRM Health, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering microbiome-based therapeutics for inflammatory diseases and immune-oncology.

For AvH, this series B financing round involves an additional investment of 3 million euros and brings its total investment in MRM Health to 10.8 million euros and its fully diluted participation to 14.1%.

