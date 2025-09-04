PulseSight Therapeutics Provides New Insights into the Role of Iron and Transferrin in AMD, Supporting its PST-611 Vectorized Therapy for Dry AMD/Geographic Atrophy at EURETINA 2025

PARIS, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PulseSight Therapeutics, an ophthalmology biotech company developing disruptive non-viral vectorized therapies with minimally-invasive delivery technology announces that its CSO, Thierry Bordet Ph.D., will present new data on iron dysregulation and ferroptosis role in age related macular degeneration (AMD) during an oral presentation at 25th EURETINA Congress1, the major ophthalmology conference being held in Paris this week 4-7 September.

AMD is the leading cause of central vision loss in the elderly, affecting 200 million people worldwide. AMD's pathogenesis is complex, and the disease still represents a high unmet need. Growing evidence identifies iron overload as a key factor in AMD by promoting oxidative stress, inflammation, and ferroptosis, driving progression from dry AMD to geographic atrophy (GA). Transferrin, an endogenous glycoprotein, regulates iron homeostasis by binding and transporting iron in a non-toxic form, preventing harmful accumulation.

In collaboration with Inserm and Cochin Hospital (Paris), PulseSight explored iron-transferrin imbalance in one of the largest aqueous humor datasets to date from dry AMD/GA patients and age-matched controls patients. The study confirmed elevated iron and increased transferrin saturation in aqueous humors of AMD patients, providing clinical confirmation of iron dysregulation in the disease and reinforcing the therapeutic relevance of iron modulation in GA — still an underexplored treatment avenue.

Dr. Bordet will also present topline data from a specific study conducted to provide mechanistic insights into the role of transferrin to prevent ferroptosis, a form of iron-dependent cell death increasingly recognized as a key contributor to AMD pathology. Full results of this study have been submitted for peer-reviewed publication.

These findings further support the development of PulseSight’s lead therapy, PST-611, a first-in-class non-viral vectorized therapy encoding transferrin to restore iron balance and preserve retinal structure and function in dry AMD/ GA. PST-611 entered a phase I clinical trial (PST-611-CT1) earlier this year.

Thierry Bordet Ph.D., CSO of PulseSight Therapeutics, said, “Ferroptosis is now a well-recognized target in AMD pathology. At PulseSight, we’ve designed a translational strategy to restore iron homeostasis and prevent ferroptosis. With PST-611, we combine mechanistic relevance, long-lasting efficacy, and a de-risked delivery platform. We’re excited to advance this first-in-class therapy for patients with dry AMD/GA.”

EURETINA 2025, Abstract Number: RETINA25-1768. 5 September 13:06 - 13:12



Vectorized Transferrin as a Novel Therapeutic Strategy for Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration/Geographic Atrophy: Preclinical and Clinical Speakers.

About age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

AMD develops with aging. It is a disease with progressive, painless loss of central vision with a strong burden on patients’ everyday life, impacting their ability to read, recognize faces and see objects, and is ultimately leading to irreversible central vision loss. Dry AMD is the most common form of AMD, progressing through successive stages into the late form of dry AMD also called geographic atrophy (GA). Wet AMD is a less common type of late AMD causing faster vision loss. Any stage of dry AMD can turn into wet AMD. In all its forms, AMD represents a compelling unmet need for more effective and durable treatment options, with a large and growing market, estimated to reach $27.5 Billion by 2031.

About PST-611 for GA

PST-611 encodes the human transferrin protein, a crucial regulator of iron homeostasis and holds the potential to effectively address key pathological mechanisms in dry AMD/GA, whilst requiring re-treatment only every four to six months. This program entered a Phase I clinical trial (PST-611-CT1) in France in 2025.

About PulseSight Therapeutics

PulseSight is clinical-stage biotech company committed to developing disruptive non-viral vectorized therapies with minimally-invasive delivery technology to protect and improve the vision of patients with retinal disease with a focus on age-related macular degeneration (AMD) including wet AMD and geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD.

Already clinically validated for its safety and sustained activity, PulseSight’s technology platform delivers DNA plasmids encoding therapeutic proteins into the ciliary muscle using an electro-transfection system. The ciliary muscle cells act as biofactories, expressing therapeutic proteins that reach the retina with high distribution, providing a safe and long-lasting treatment for major eye diseases.

Based in Paris, France the PulseSight’s investors are Pureos Bioventures, ND Capital and Korea Investment Partners (KIP).

