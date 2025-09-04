ITS launches Single Stock ETF on shares of seven leading U.S. companies

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The international trading platform ITS on September 3 launched trading in Kazakhstan’s first Single Stock ETFs, based on shares of seven leading U.S. companies. The introduction of this new instrument expands opportunities for portfolio diversification and investment in high-value assets.

Single Stock ETFs allow investors to acquire fractional parts of highly liquid shares, making securities with high prices accessible to a broad range of participants. In practice, this means purchasing individual shares through a fund at one hundredth or one thousandth of the full share price.

At the first stage, ITS offers Single Stock ETFs on shares of seven companies: Amazon (AMZN/100), a leader in e-commerce and cloud technologies; Tesla (TSLA/100), a manufacturer of electric vehicles and sustainable energy solutions; Netflix (NFLX/100), the largest streaming service; AMD (AMD/100), a developer of processors and graphics cards; MicroStrategy (MSTR/100), a provider of business analytics and institutional investor in Bitcoin; Coinbase (COIN/100), a leading U.S. crypto exchange; and Freedom Holding (FRHC/10000), an international investment company originating from the CIS.

Each Single Stock ETF mirrors the price of one share and enables investors to start investing in equities with just a few cents or dollars. For example, an investor can buy one hundredth of a Tesla share for $3.29, with the full share closing at $329.36 on September 2, or one ten-thousandth of a Freedom Holding share for $0.015, with the share closing at $174.27.

“We are offering one of the most advanced products on the market. This not only expands opportunities for investors but also makes our platform more attractive to new participants. We will continue to broaden our range of exchange-traded instruments to provide investors in Kazakhstan with the widest possible opportunities for investment,” said Chingiz Kanapyanov, CEO of ITS.

Internationally, single-stock instruments are particularly popular among short-term traders who profit from volatility and among those seeking targeted diversification without purchasing full shares.

On ITS, investments in single-stock ETFs provide a simple and transparent way to start investing. Trading is conducted in U.S. dollars, with income from these operations exempt from income tax in Kazakhstan. There are no management fees, as the fund is registered under the jurisdiction of the Astana International Financial Centre and listed on AIX.

Investors are reminded that ETFs on individual shares carry market risks. Their value may rise or fall depending on the performance of the underlying share. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors are advised to review the fund documents and carefully assess potential risks before investing.

About ITS

ITS is an international liquidity hub. Central to ITS's business model are the principles of best execution and smart order routing technology. These principles enable investors to execute securities transactions at the best prices available on the global financial market, regardless of the transaction volume. This technology ensures that the liquidity for foreign securities on ITS matches that of leading international platforms where these securities are traded.

ITS Central Securities Depository Limited, the central depository for ITS, offers depository services for the storage and settlement of securities. The depository has received Qualified Intermediary with primary withholding responsibility (WQI) status from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Operating a clearing house that acts as a Central Counterparty, ITS assumes the counterparty role for all obligations of clearing participants and manages the clearing process for transactions on the ITS trading platform.

ITS also calculates its own indexes: the ITS World index (ITSW) and the ITS Shariah index (ITSS).

Trading of the first ETF in Central Asia and Caucasus, pegged to the performance of ITS’s own index – ITS World (ticker: ITSW), began on ITS in November 2024, providing a wide range of investors with a convenient and balanced instrument for investing and trading with a low entry threshold. In January 2025, the ETF lineup expanded with the introduction of a fund based on the ITS Shariah Index.

ITS's direct clients include professional securities market participants from Kazakhstan and other countries, such as financial intermediaries who are accredited and directly registered at the AIFC. Investors, both private individuals and legal entities, access trading through these financial intermediaries, such as brokers and banks.

