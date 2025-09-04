UK Insurers Gain Insight into Carbon Footprint of Claims with New Verisk Calculator

London, UK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading data and analytics provider to the global insurance industry, has announced the launch of the insurance industry’s first Carbon Trust Assured Model for property claims in the UK. The new Verisk Property Claims Carbon Calculator empowers insurers to accurately measure, benchmark and strategise to reduce the carbon footprint for their claims. The innovative new tool supports compliance with Scope 3 emissions reporting and advances sustainability leadership across the sector, and Verisk is making it available to its clients and the broader market.

Developed in collaboration with the Carbon Trust, the calculator is designed to meet the growing demand for transparent, data-driven sustainability solutions in the insurance and property repair ecosystem. The model is assured against ISO 14064-3:2019, PAS 2050, and GHG Protocol standards, and leverages more than 2,000 construction sector emission factors and Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) from the Carbon Trust, alongside Verisk’s market-leading buildings repair pricing data and claims intelligence.

“Insurers have long struggled to quantify the carbon impact of property claims, particularly Scope 3 emissions,” said Ben Blain, head of property for Verisk Claims UK. “Our new calculator replaces assumptions with assured insight—giving insurers the confidence to act on emissions data, meet compliance targets, and lead the way in sustainable claims management. In the spirit of shared responsibility and progress, we are also making this tool available as a standalone solution—because driving sustainability forward is something we all have a stake in.”

The Verisk Property Claims Carbon Calculator delivers insights through dashboard reporting and retrospective benchmarking. The calculator enables insurers, third party administrators (TPA), managing general agents (MGA), and suppliers or contractors to track emissions at the insurance claim level, benchmark performance across suppliers and time periods, and identify opportunities for carbon reduction when carrying out property repairs.

“We’re proud to partner with Verisk on this pioneering solution,” said Bob Burgoyne, director, The Carbon Trust. “This assured model reflects our shared commitment to accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy and will help to equip insurers in the UK with the tools they need to meet their sustainability goals.”

In addition to regulatory pressures for Scope 3 emissions in ESG disclosures, The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has called for firms to urgently review their disclosures and have Net Zero targets covering Scopes 1, 2, and 3 by 2025. Verisk’s solution provides a timely and practical response to this challenge.

Verisk is advancing sustainable business practices through data-driven innovation and global risk intelligence. By integrating geospatial analytics and climate science—most recently via a nature risk assessment across its global offices—Verisk is helping clients navigate biodiversity, water stress, and climate transition risks. These insights empower stakeholders to make confident, informed decisions in the face of environmental challenges.

