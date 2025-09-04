CEA's International Flights Hit Record High as China's Cultural and Tourism Market Heats Up

SHANGHAI, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From July 1 to August 31, China Eastern Airlines (CEA) operated a total of 194,000 flights, carrying 28.06 million passengers. Among them, international and regional flights reached 27,000, transporting 4.49 million passengers, setting a historic record.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

CEA (http://www.ceair.com/) is further expanding its international route network. Recently, it has successively launched direct flights from cities such as Geneva, Milan, and Copenhagen to Shanghai, while also increasing flight frequencies to major tourist destinations across Europe, North America, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and North Africa. Currently, CEA operates 229 international and regional routes, with an average of 3,052 weekly round-trip flights.

Passengers arriving in China with CEA can enjoy various cross-border conveniences. For example, those on CEA's "Shuttle Service" routes, such as Beijing-Shanghai, can enjoy the "Easy Boarding" service for free ticket changes and basic inflight Wi-Fi. Additionally, those transiting through Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) can use the "PVG-SHA Transfer" service for seamless cross-airport transfers between Shanghai Hongqiao Airport (SHA) and Shanghai Pudong Airport without collecting their luggage. Moreover, its "Air-Rail Transport" service connects 48 cities across China, serving over 560,000 passengers from July to August.

Moreover, CEA has been enhancing its diversified service offerings. CEA's "Pets in Cabin" service, which is available on 17 domestic routes and at 15 airports within China, will extend to 31 airports and 110 routes starting in September, providing more options for pet-owning travelers. CEA's "Star Wing Escort" initiative dedicated to passengers with autism has created a safe and comfortable travel environment for nearly 60 passengers since its launch in June. Simultaneously, CEA's Unaccompanied Minor service has transitioned to a full-process self-service model, encompassing quota locking, escort information confirmation, payment, and ticketing. This service has experienced a 39.63% increase compared to the same period in 2024, with an average of 735 passengers served daily.

During the summer peak season of the Chinese aviation market in 2025, CEA has further explored the concept of "wonderful travel" through its "aviation +" innovative initiatives. By integrating air tickets with cultural, sports, and service offerings, CEA is providing global passengers with a comprehensive travel experience that blends air travel with China's urban cultural tourism.

Contact person: Fang Ying

Tel: 00862122331470

Email: fangying@ceair.com

Source: China Eastern Airlines