Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Umecrine Cognition publishes data showing sustained effect of golexanolone in a Parkinson’s disease model

STOCKHOLM – September 4, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has presented data showing that its drug candidate golexanolone provides sustained reversal of neuroinflammation in a Parkinson's disease model. The data, published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Immunology, support a key mechanism for golexanolone in alleviating symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, which paves the way for the use of golexanolone as a chronic treatment.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease hallmarked by motor symptoms and disrupted cognitive functions as well as mental health. The disorder is caused by the loss of nerve cells in the brain that produce the signaling substance dopamine, which leads to various symptoms reducing the patient’s well-being and quality of life. Umecrine Cognition is developing a new class of drugs to alleviate cognitive symptoms.

A preclinical study of golexanolone in a Parkinson’s disease model demonstrates that golexanolone completely reverses the activation of immune cells that drive neuroinflammation in the brain circuit controlling voluntary movement and posture. Further, it was shown that treatment with golexanolone completely reversed the increase of inflammation-promoting proteins in the disease model, providing robust protection against neuroinflammation already 3 weeks after disease onset. A re-examination after 9 weeks showed that golexanolone continued to counteract inflammation and helped restore protective immune cells. The findings indicate that golexanolone can normalize harmful brain inflammation that worsens symptoms over time, an effect that is sustained over time.

The study was conducted with the company’s academic collaborators at Centro de Investigación Príncipe Felipe, Valencia, Spain. The results are published in the September issue of the scientific journal Frontiers in Immunology and are available here.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 73 percent before dilution.

