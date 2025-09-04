Johnson & Johnson Launches First Daily Disposable Toric Contact Lens Designed to Deliver on the Specific Needs of Low and High Astigmatic Patients in United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI)

World’s #1 Selling Contact Lens Brand ACUVUE®1 Brings Pioneering Innovation For Astigmatic Patients, Providing Visual Clarity And Comfort+2

The First^^ Toric Lens to have an Optimised Design according to Cylinder Power

Wokingham, UK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Johnson & Johnson, a global leader in eye health, announced the launch of a new product for astigmatic patients in UKI – ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day Contact Lenses for Astigmatism – the first contact lens to optimise toric design according to cylinder power to deliver on the complex needs of astigmatic patients.^^ The lens offers exceptional comfort,+2 clarity+2 and stability3 for astigmatic patients, with enhanced stability for patients with high astigmatism.3

Astigmatism affects about half of patients in at least one eye, making it one of the most common vision conditions.3 While a variety of contact lens options exist for astigmatic patients, many still face challenges – with one in four discontinuing lens wear in the first year due to issues such as blurred or poor vision and discomfort.4 Designed with modern life in mind, ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day Contact Lenses for Astigmatism offer optimal performance across the cylinder range3 for exceptional clarity+2 and comfort,+2 intended to deliver a personalised fit based on the amount of astigmatism. As digital device use continues to rise across all age groups, contributing to digital eye strain and dry eye symptoms, these lenses also help to empower patients to see comfortably amid evolving digital lifestyles.#2

Patients currently lead modern lifestyles with heavy digital device usage which can lead to digital eye strain and dry eye symptoms,5,6 impacting comfort across all ages. There is a need to design interventions focused to help preserve ocular surface health and associated well-being.

"We see a clear unmet need in astigmatism across the region, and our goal has been to grow our ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day portfolio to address it. With the introduction of this new toric lens, we’re proud to offer the first^^ contact lens with patient-centric design to meet specific astigmatic patient needs.^^ This reflects our deep commitment to delivering tailored solutions that provide exceptional all-day comfort,+2 clarity+2 and stability3 for patients as they navigate an increasingly digitally-demanding world, while empowering eye care professionals with a comprehensive set of tools to offer customised care," said Jacqueline Henderson, President Vision EMEA, Johnson & Johnson.

Next-Generation Innovation Tailored for the Astigmatic Eye

ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day Contact Lenses for Astigmatism have been developed with a patient-centric design,3 enabling Eye Care Professionals to provide more tailored solutions for astigmatic patients. The enhanced design, supported by ACUVUE’s trusted Eye Inspired™ Innovations,¥Ω7 offers exceptional comfort,+2 clarity+2 and stability3 for patients.

Three powerful technologies are united to meet more astigmatic patient needs: ∫,3

NEW CYLINDER OPTIMISED EYELID STABILISED DESIGN, to customise the slopes in the stabilisation zones across the cylinder range 3

TEARSTABLE ™ TECHNOLOGY for optimised wetting distribution and prolonged tear film stability 8,9,10

TECHNOLOGY for optimised wetting distribution and prolonged tear film stability OPTIBLUE™ LIGHT FILTER∫ to filter 60% of blue-violet light, minimising light scatter∫9





Clinical data shows strong fit performance, with 99% first lens fit success for ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day for Astigmatism.¶11 The efficient and streamlined fitting process may support more proactive fitting strategies, helping Eye Care Professionals introduce optimal lens options earlier in the consultation process that could better match patients’ visual and lifestyle needs.

"Many of my patients with astigmatism struggle with finding a contact lens that works for them, with existing options not addressing their needs – often having to choose between comfort and stability”, said Preete Kumar, Professional Affairs Consultant, Johnson & Johnson. “This new innovation from ACUVUE® offers tailored solutions based on the degree of a patient’s astigmatism, allowing me to meet my patients’ needs without compromise. It’s a meaningful step forward in delivering more customised, consistent care.”

ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day for Astigmatism

Featuring a combination of 3 powerful technologies,∫,2 this contact lens delivers exceptional comfort+2 and clarity+2 with enhanced stability for high cylinder patients.3 It has also shown proven performance across its key claims:2

Nearly 99% of patients report being satisfied with overall vision ++ 2

96% of patients report stable vision ∏ 2

Nearly 90% of patients report all-day comfort ∏ 2

97% of patients report clear vision when driving at night ## 2

97% of patients report rarely or never experiencing eye fatigue # 2

95% of patients report seeing comfortably when using a computerππ2





###

END

Important Safety Information: ACUVUE® Contact Lenses are indicated for vision correction. As with any contact lens, eye problems, including corneal ulcers, can develop. Some wearers may experience mild irritation, itching or discomfort. Contact lenses should not be used in case of eye infections or any other eye conditions, or in case of a systemic disease that may affect the eye. For detailed information, including contraindications, precautions and adverse reactions, please consult the Instructions for Use available on Johnson & Johnson website www.e-ifu.com.

For any additional information, please visit our Johnson & Johnson website www.jnjvisionpro.com/en-gb/.

Footnotes

^Versus publicly available information for contact lenses for astigmatism as of July 2023

^^Versus publicly available information for contact lenses for astigmatism as of June 2025

∫ Filtering of HEV light by contact lenses has not been demonstrated to confer any systemic and/or ocular health benefit to the user. The Eye Care Professional should be consulted for more information

+T2B descriptive summaries: n ≥ 144

++ T2B descriptive summaries: n = 144

#T2B descriptive summaries: n = 349

## T2B descriptive summaries: n = 345

∏ T3B descriptive summaries: n = 144

ππT3B descriptive summaries: n = 349

¶ Criteria for first fit success: rotation ≤ 20 degrees, lens stability ≤ 5 degrees movement on blink; acceptable general fitting characteristics, no need for power or axis adjustment.

¥ Helps protect against transmission of harmful UV radiation to the cornea and into the eye.

Ω WARNING: UV-absorbing contact lenses are NOT substitutes for protective UV-absorbing eyewear such as UV-absorbing goggles or sunglasses because they do not completely cover the eye and surrounding area. You should continue to use UV-absorbing eyewear as directed. NOTE: Long-term exposure to UV radiation is one of the risk factors associated with cataracts. Exposure is based on a number of factors such as environmental conditions (altitude, geography, cloud cover) and personal factors (extent and nature of outdoor activities). UV-blocking contact lenses help provide protection against harmful UV radiation. However, clinical studies have not been done to demonstrate that wearing UV-blocking contact lenses reduces the risk of developing cataracts or other eye disorders. Consult your eye care practitioner for more information.

